LOVE IS IN THE AIR: Saina Nehwal goes on a date with her SPECIAL ONE; check out their COZY PIC

Saina Nehwal is married to fellow badminton player, Parupalli Kashyap. The duo tied the knot in December 2018. Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap are one of the most adorable celebrity couples.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 21:23
LOVE IS IN THE AIR: Saina Nehwal goes on a date with her SPECIAL ONE; check out their COZY PIC

MUMBAI: Saina Nehwal is one of the most loved sports stars. Fans love her for her hard work and dedication to her profession.

The ace shuttler is married to fellow badminton player, Parupalli Kashyap. The duo tied the knot in December 2018. Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap are one of the most adorable celebrity couples.

The badminton player is quite an active social media user. She often drops pictures from her personal and professional lives to treat and update her 1.5 million followers on Instagram. The diva has now shared a cozy pic from her date with her husband. The picture is from her date with Parupalli. There is no doubt that the two set major couple goals.

Also read: OMG! Mithali Raj was APPREHENSIVE about Taapsee Pannu playing the role of a cricketer in Shabaash Mithu

In the pic, while Saina Nehwal can be seen clad in a printed outfit, her hubby Parupalli Kashyap donned a white T-shirt. Both looked adorable as they posed cozily for a romantic picture. Adoring the duo, a social media user wrote, “My favourite YOU BOTH” while another commented, “You are so cute in this picture dear” followed by heart emoticons. Another user wished her saying, “All the best for Indonesia Open”. Some other users made comments such as ‘My sweethearts’, ‘Beautiful couple’, and ‘Awsmm’ among, others.

Check out the post here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SAINA NEHWAL (@nehwalsaina)

On the work front, Saina Nehwal is a professional badminton player. A former world no. 1, she is the recipient of awards such as Arjuna Award, Padma Shri, Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna, and Padma Bhushan. According to the reports, Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap made late pullouts from the Indonesian Open Super Series 500 event.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Also read: BFF Goals! Gautam Gambhir shares a STRONG BOND with this cricketer; DEETS INSIDE

Saina Nehwal Badminton Player Parupalli Kashyap most adorable celebrity couples adorable pictures Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 06/13/2022 - 21:23

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan: Oh no! Agastya and Pakhi's honeymoon ruined
MUMBAI: Colors' Hindi serial Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan (FIMM) is all set for a whole new track in the upcoming storyline...
Amazing! Bhagya Lakshmi's Karishma aka Parull Chaudhary going extra miles for these co-star, Here's Why
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. Its amazing cast and intriguing plotline has led...
LOVE IS IN THE AIR: Saina Nehwal goes on a date with her SPECIAL ONE; check out their COZY PIC
MUMBAI: Saina Nehwal is one of the most loved sports stars. Fans love her for her hard work and dedication to her...
Sensuous! Chetna Pande looks Super Sexy in these pictures
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read...
Amazing! Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani to participate in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10?
MUMBAI: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa was one of the most loved dance reality shows on television. Many celebrities are...
Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye: Amazing! Soumya wins the case, Armaan’s ego takes a major hit
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s show ‘Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye’ is gearing up for interesting twists and turns....
Recent Stories
Emotional! Has Govinda accepted Krushna Abhishek's apology? Read inside story
Emotional! Has Govinda accepted Krushna Abhishek's apology? Read inside story
Latest Video