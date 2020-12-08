Must Check: Sachin Tendulkar enjoys parasailing; says ‘Hum toh Udd Gaye’

MUMBAI: Sachin Tendulkar has been sharing glimpses from his travel diaries. He has now shared a video wherein he can be seen trying an adventure sport.

The Master Blaster parasailed and shared a video of the same on Instagram. The video sees him enjoying parasailing while the popular song by Ritviz ‘Udd Gaye’ plays in the background.

Sharing the video, Tendulkar wrote, “Hum toh Udd Gaye! #parasailing #adventure #watersports”

The legendary cricketer is currently on a vacation. Though he has been sharing glimpses from his trip, he has not revealed the name of the destination yet.

Previously, he had shared a couple of pictures wherein he was seen enjoying cycling. Also, he ditched his footwear to enjoy cycling amidst nature. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Balance & footwork are still important everywhere!”

