Must Read! Check out Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma’s heartfelt note for AB de Villiers

MUMBAI: Yuzvendra Chahal’s better half Dhanashree Verma is one of the most popular star wives. The choreographer is also pretty active on social media where she keeps on sharing updates from her personal as well as professional life.

Today Dhanashree took to her Instagram handle and penned down a heartfelt note for South African cricketer AB de Villiers who broke the hearts of fans by retiring from all forms of cricket.

In her note, Yuzvendra Chahal’s better half Dhanashree Verma wrote that the impact the cricketer left on everyone will always be cherished.

“I genuinely consider myself extremely lucky to have known you in my smallest journey of being associated to cricket for many amazing reasons.

You’re not just 360 when it comes to cricket but also as a person,” wrote Dhanashree.

Further, she added, “Sir, there’s so much I have learnt from you and also from your family.

You guys are my chosen family. Today as you have announced your retirement, I only wish the best for you ahead and take this opportunity to let you know that not just your colleagues & players who’ve played with you will miss your presence but also your fans and people who watch cricket will immensely miss watching you play.

The impact you’ve left on everyone will always be cherished.

Thank you once again for being you.

@danielledevilliers thank you for always supporting and being the best love you

Always”

To back the note, Dhanashree also shared some pictures and videos. Take a look below.

