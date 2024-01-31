Must read! Rishabh Pant for the first time talks about a horrific car accident; Says ‘Ho gaya time ab iss world mein’

MUMBAI: At the beginning of 2023, well-known Indian cricket player Rishabh Pant experienced a near-death incident. He just intended to spend New Year's Eve in his hometown of Roorkee, with his mother. When his car crashed, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter was traveling from Delhi. He is still healing from the severe injuries he injured in the crash. Since his injuries, he has been reluctant to take part in any matches.

In a recent video that Star Sports posted on Instagram, Rishabh discussed his car accident and his initial reaction. The brilliant cricket player revealed that following his vehicle disaster, he felt his time on earth ended. However luckily for him, someone hurried him to a Dehradun private hospital for first care. He afterward was taken to Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, where he underwent additional medical care.

Rishabh was reported to have stated, "First time aisa tha life mein, ho gaya time ab iss world mein. Itna bada ho sakta tha, ye cheej aapko bhi nahi pata tha. Itna accident hone ke baad bhi, I was alive. Something has saved me. Doctor bola yaar ki 16 to 18 months lagenge. Second life har kisi ko toh milti nahi hai."

Rishabh first gave his fans an update on his recovery journey on February 10, 2023. He uploaded two photos of himself walking with creches. He continued by saying he has been eager to improve and is prepared to do so. The caption for the cricket player could mean, "One step forward, One step stronger, One step better."

Rishabh Pant's car collided with a divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway early on December 30, 2022. According to reports, Rishabh Pant fell asleep at the wheel and was unable to notice the divider because of the fog. Rishabh's escape from the horrifying accident is nothing short of a miracle.

Credit-Bollywoodshaadis