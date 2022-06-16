Must Read! This is what has CHANGED Hardik Pandya’s PERSPECTIVE of LIFE

One of the most popular cricketers, Hardik Pandya never fails to woo his fans and followers with his cricketing skills.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 18:53
MUMBAI: One of the most popular cricketers, Hardik Pandya never fails to woo his fans and followers with his cricketing skills. Time and again Hardik Pandya has shared pictures not only from his professional life but also personal life. The cricketer is very close to his family. He often comes up with interesting videos and pictures featuring him with his wife and son.

The India all-rounder is married to actress-model Natasa Stancovic. Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stancovic surprised their fans on 1 January 2020 by announcing their engagement. After getting engaged on a dreamy yacht in a filmy style, they became man and wife during the COVID pandemic quarantine and welcomed their son, Agastya, on 30 July 2020.

There is no doubt that Hardik Pandya is doing great on the personal as well as the professional front. In fact, according to the latest reports, he will lead India during their two-match T20I tour of Ireland at the end of June.

While he is making headlines for his professional achievements, the cricketer in an old interview had said how becoming a father has changed his perspective of life. Hardik Pandya, who was very close to his father, said to a leading portal, “When you have a kid, you automatically think differently. You have more work. Automatically, there is some work. You think about life in a different way. I think the perspective towards my family has changed. As a person I have changed and the change has come for the better.”

Latest Video