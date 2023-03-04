Oh No! Leander Paes and Kim Sharma no longer a couple?



MUMBAI : Actress Kim Sharma and former tennis star Leander Paes sparked dating rumors when they were spotted on dinner dates, gym sessions, etc. The Mohabbatein

actress made her relationship official with Paes in September 2021 with a romantic post.

Also Read-Oh no! Kim Sharma looks angry as she grabs a coffee with Leander Paes

As per certain rumors, Kim and Leander might have called it quits. And the reason is reportedly commitment issues. As per sources, trouble might have begun between the

couple since quite some time. Kim was also seen at Alanna Panday’s wedding without Paes. The biggest clue for fans might have been when neither Leander nor KIm posted

anything on their sending dating anniversary on March 28th.

Although the former tennis player had posted a couple of pictures with Kim last year expressing his love on their first dating anniversary and wrote, “Happy

Anniversary Mich. Thank you for 365 days of memories and for riding together Life's learnings together everyday. You had me at [email protected]”

The last post by Leander with KIm seems to be in August 2022





The duo have come from past broken relationships that didn’t end well and thus they have the fear of what the future might hold.

Earlier there were rumors that the duo were planning to have a court marriage last year but that turned out to be only rumors.

Also Read-Interesting! Tennis Player Leander Paes made his Bollywood debut with this film



Leander was previously dating Rhea Pillai and the duo have a daughter together. Kim on the other hand was dating actor Harshvardhan Rane.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-TOI