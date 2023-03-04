Oh No! Leander Paes and Kim Sharma no longer a couple?

As per certain rumors, Kim and Leander might have called it quits. And the reason is reportedly commitment issues. As per sources, trouble might have begun between the couple since quite some time. Kim was also seen at Alanna Panday’s wedding without Paes.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/03/2023 - 17:16
Leander Paes, Kim Sharma


MUMBAI : Actress Kim Sharma and former tennis star Leander Paes sparked dating rumors when they were spotted on dinner dates, gym sessions, etc. The Mohabbatein 

actress made her relationship official with Paes in September 2021 with a romantic post. 

Also Read-Oh no! Kim Sharma looks angry as she grabs a coffee with Leander Paes

As per certain rumors, Kim and Leander might have called it quits. And the reason is reportedly commitment issues. As per sources, trouble might have begun between the 

couple since quite some time. Kim was also seen at Alanna Panday’s wedding without Paes. The biggest clue for fans might have been when neither Leander nor KIm posted 

anything on their sending dating anniversary on March 28th. 

Although the former tennis player had posted a couple of pictures with Kim last year expressing his love on their first dating anniversary and wrote, “Happy 

Anniversary Mich. Thank you for 365 days of memories and for riding together Life's learnings together everyday. You had me at [email protected]

The last post by Leander with KIm seems to be in August 2022


The duo have come from past broken relationships that didn’t end well and thus they have the fear of what the future might hold.

Earlier there were rumors that the duo were planning to have a court marriage last year but that turned out to be only rumors.

Also Read-Interesting! Tennis Player Leander Paes made his Bollywood debut with this film


Leander was previously dating Rhea Pillai and the duo have a daughter together. Kim on the other hand was dating actor Harshvardhan Rane. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-TOI 

Kim Sharma Leander Paes Ladies Tailor Mohabbatein Yakeen Yagam Fida Tom Dick and Harry Sports News Harshvardhan Rane TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/03/2023 - 17:16

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Unfortunate! Abhimanyu unavailable for Abhir's surgery
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet: Plans and Plots! Shagun plan’s big against Meet, the latter finds a clue
MUMBAI:   In a very short period, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favorite. Ashi Singh...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Major Twist! Pakhi tries to bond with Savi to make a place in Virat’s heart
MUMBAI:   Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Sign of love! Angad falls in Sahiba’s arms
MUMBAI:   Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Anupamaa: Kya Baat Hai! Anupama’s children to try and cheer up their mother?
MUMBAI:   Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Udaariyaan: Shocking! Nehmat refuses to marry Ekam, leaving the latter devastated
MUMBAI:Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists and...
Recent Stories
Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav takes on challenging role of a Psychopath in upcoming film Son

Latest Video