OMG! Did You Know? THIS former cricketer turned singer-actor, Shared the pitch with Dhoni and Rohit; Here’s details!

MUMBAI : Several Indian cricket players, including well-known players like Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Salil Ankola, and Sunil Gavaskar, pursued careers in acting after they retired from the game. However, several well-known people have also attempted their hand at acting. We shall discuss an ex-cricketer who is currently regarded as one of India's best singers in this post.

The person is none other than Hardvinder Singh Sandhu, better known by his stage name Harrdy Sandhu. Notably, Harrdy Sandhu is an actor and former cricket player in addition to being a popular singer. Several well-known cricketers, including Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ajinkya Rahane, have played alongside him.

Harrdy Sandhu works in Hindi and Punjabi movies. Tequila Shot, his debut song, was an enormous hit. Sandhu rose to fame with the songs Soch (2013) and Joker (2014), both of which have music made by B Praak and lyrics by Jaani.

In 2014, Sandhu debuted as an actor in Yaaraan Da Ketchup. For the 2016 Bollywood film Airlift, a remake of his song 'Soch' was created. Sandhu's song Bijlee Bijlee helped him become extremely popular as well. This song also included Palak Tiwari, Shweta Tiwari's daughter. Based on the 1983 Cricket World Cup, Harrdy Sandhu made his Bollywood debut in 2021 in Kabir Khan's sports drama 83.

Prior to turning into a singer, Harrdy Sandhu was an excellent cricket player. He was a fast bowler for more than ten years in cricket, but he gave up the game in 2007 because of a severe elbow injury. Harrdy Sandhi once mentioned that he had participated in the Ranji Trophy in a conversation with Raj Samani. During the talk show, Sandhu also disclosed that he had bowled to MS Dhoni, the former captain of India, in a game.

