OMG! Hardik Pandya’s 2-year-old did this Unbelievable thing at the airport! Watch the hilarious video here!

MUMBAI :Paparazzi culture in India has boomed so much, that they have become our go-to sources to catch up with our favorite stars, what they are doing, which restaurants or clubs they are visiting, onsets and their favorite spot, the airport.

Audiences and social media users are always entertained especially by the commentary that the paps do, which is extremely entertaining. These paps also capture some really unbelievable moments.

ALSO READ: Hardik Pandya sets major fashion statements with these outfits

Hardik Pandya is one of the best cricketers in the scene today. The Indian all-rounder has played for all 3 formats of the game (ODI, Test, and T20) and has helped lead the Indian team to victory on multiple occasions. He is married to Serbian dancer, model, and actress Nataša Stanković, based in Mumbai. After the two married, on 30th July 2020, they gave birth to a son – Agastya Pandya.

While both Hardik and Natasha share pictures and videos of little Agastya on their socials very often, fans have gotten a sense that the little guy is as fun as his dad.

Agastya has been spotted by Paps when he was with his mother or father many times, but he has never reacted or interacted with the fans.

But recently, while Hardik, Natasha, and Agastya were coming back from the airport, Agastya started wagging his fingers at the paps and started saying he looked like he didn't want his photos clicked and the video is too adorable, check it out here:

Hardik and Natasha’s love story is quite cute, Pandya was once attending a friend’s house for a party where he met Natasa. The two struck up a conversation and they eventually clicked. Initially, the actress was not aware of who he was and what he did. Well things went smoothly and they began dating.

The two initially got married in 2020, amidst the lockdown but they also recently got married with following ceremonies and rituals in February and the two looked absolutely stunning and happy.

What did you think of little Agastya’s video? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: This is how Hardik Pandya met his wife Nataša Stanković and fell in love