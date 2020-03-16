OMG! KL Rahul pretends he knows this; details inside

Indian batsman K L Rahul enjoys a crazy fan following. The handsome sports star is pretty active on social media and shares updates from his personal and professional life. He has yet again shared a click and it has garnered interesting reactions from social media users.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 21:35
OMG! KL Rahul pretends he knows this; details inside

MUMBAI: Indian batsman K L Rahul enjoys a crazy fan following. The handsome sports star is pretty active on social media and shares updates from his personal and professional life. While his cricketing skills impress the cricket lovers, his style game sets major fashion goals for the fashionistas. He has yet again shared a click and it has garnered interesting reactions from social media users. 

Also read: Hilarious! Did Sania Mirza fail at achieving this? FIND OUT

Taking to his Instagram handle, the cricketer shared a picture wherein he pretend to be a pool player. Alongside the picture, he wrote, “Pretending I know how to play ” While he was his humorous best, social media users loved his post. Encouraging him, a netizen wrote, “You never know” while another commented, “Pro player bro.” Meanwhile, another one suggested he ties the knot with Motichoor Chaknachoor actress Athiya Shetty soon. “Marry athiya brother fast ,” reads the comment.

Take a look below. 

Talking about Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul, they are one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples. There are rumours that they are the next celebrity couple to tie the knot. Recently, there were also reports that the couple is moving in together. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul have rented a swanky sea-facing 4BHK apartment in Mumbai and are keen to settle in there for time being. The rented apartment will apparently cost Rs. 10 lakh per month. 

Check out the couple’s pictures here. 

Keep reading this space for more updates. 

ALSO READ: HILARIOUS! Yuvraj Singh’s amusing act leaves netizens in splits; DETAILS INSIDE

Athiya Shetty Kl Rahul Motichoor Chaknachoor Ahan Shetty Tadap Shetty family Bollywood Movies Bollywood News Social media Actors Cricketers TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/27/2022 - 21:35

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Exclusive! Neeharika and Shabir makes a grand entry at the launch of the show
MUMBAI: Zee TV is all set to bring a new fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. It is a mature romance...
Exclusive! I had given up on my dream of playing a lead role: Neeharika Roy aka Radha of Zee TV's Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan
MUMBAI: Zee TV is all set to bring a new fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. It is a mature romance...
Ouch! Nora Fatehi trolled yet again
MUMBAI: These days, actors being a target of trolls have turned out to be a usual thing. Now, actress Nora Fatehi is...
Must read! Eijaz Khan opens up on the growing-up years of his life
MUMBAI: Eijaz Khan rose to fame by playing the lead roles in Balaji Telefilms serials Kkavyanjali and Kyaa Hoga Nimmo...
Sad! Rashami Desai injures her leg on the sets of The Khatra Khatra Show
MUMBAI: Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are one of the most loved couples on television. The two met on the sets of...
Oh no! Angry audiences lash out at the makers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The...
Recent Stories
Ouch! Nora Fatehi trolled yet again
Ouch! Nora Fatehi trolled yet again
Latest Video