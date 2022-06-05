OMG! Sachin Tendulkar gears up to jump into the ‘pool’ with THESE two; details inside

From his golf sessions to travel diaries, Sachin Tendulkar’s Instagram page often gives fans glimpses of his activities. He has yet again shared a post that has delighted the netizens.
MUMBAI: Sachin Tendulkar is pretty active on social media. He often shares pictures or videos to treat his fans and followers. While his professional life has given millions an inspiration to follow their dream of becoming a cricketer, his amazing personality also amazes fans. From his golf sessions to travel diaries, his Instagram page often gives fans glimpses of his activities. He has yet again shared a post that has delighted the netizens. 

As we know, in addition to cricket, it’s golf that the legend is fond of. But in his new post, he can be seen enjoying the pool. As he focuses on the game, Spike and Max, the two adorable dogs, look at him. While the picture has delighted the fans, it is also the caption that has caught everyone’s attention. Playing with words, Sachin Tendulkar wrote, “Spike & Max waiting so I can finish this pool  and we can jump into another pool ” followed by the hashtags #pool #dogsofinstagram. A social media user wrote, “Best companions in the world” while another commented, “You are the god of cricket sir I realy love you” Another found the post amusing and wrote, “Haha great sir!!”Another asked, “What is that thing behind you, between 4 chairs on table!!.”

Check out the post below. 

What do you think of Sachin Tendulkar’s post? Tell us in the comment section. 

