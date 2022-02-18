OMG! Virender Sehwag’s take on THIS accessory of women gives netizens a SHOCK; deets inside

MUMBAI: Virender Sehwag, who is widely regarded as one of the most destructive batsmen of all time, has left netizens shocked with his latest post on social media.

Also popular as Viru, he is quite active on social media. He often shares posts on his Instagram handle to treat his fans. Fans too look forward to his posts. Needless to say, he enjoys a huge and crazy fan following. On the photo-sharing application, he currently has more than six million followers.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he has shared his take on an ‘accessory’ of women. Well, if you thought he talked about a necklace or earrings or something else then you are wrong. He said that silence is women’s jewellery and they wear it only when they sleep. To back the caption, he even uploaded a beautiful picture with his better half Aarti Sehwag.

Tagging Aarti, Virender wrote, “Khamoshi Aurat ka Jewar hai , aur woh issey Sote waqt hi pehnti hai…followed by the hashtags #patipatni #lifeisgood. His caption has garnered amusing reactions from netizens. A fan asked if he is not scared of making such a statement. “Sir aapko dar nhi lagta ye sab bolte huye” Another stated he won’t get dinner tonight. “Sir aaj raat ko khana milega nahi apko..” While some others showered the picture with love and made comments such as ‘Luvvv u veeru sir.. God bless u both’, ‘Super jodi’, among others.

Virender Sehwag and Aarti Sehwag have been married for many years and have two sons. They certainly set major couple goals.

What do you think of the cricketer’s latest post? Tell us in the comment section.

