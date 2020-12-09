Read to know about Anju Bobby George’s shocking revelation

MUMBAI: They say ‘where there is a will there is a way’ and Anju Bobby George’s story has proved this famous proverb. The sports star went on to reach the top of the world with a single functional kidney.

Well, via a social media post, the retired Indian athlete shared her tale of struggle and success. She shared that though there were limitations, she made it to the top of the world. She further mentioned that she was even allergic to a painkiller.

ALSO READ: THIS sports star becomes the first Indian woman footballer to score in Europe

Sharing a picture of herself, Anju wrote, “Believe it or not, I'm one of the fortunate, among very few who reached the world top with a single KIDNEY, allergic with even a painkiller, with a dead takeoff leg.. Many limitations. still made it. Can we call, magic of a coach or his talent @KirenRijiju @afiindia @Media_SAI.”

Take a look below.

Believe it or not, I'm one of the fortunate, among very few who reached the world top with a single KIDNEY, allergic with even a painkiller, with a dead takeoff leg.. Many limitations. still made it. Can we call, magic of a coach or his talent @KirenRijiju @afiindia @Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/2kbXoH61BX — Anju Bobby George (@anjubobbygeorg1) December 7, 2020

Anju Bobby George is a retired Indian athlete. The lady made history when she won the bronze medal in long jump at the 2003 World Championships in Athletics held in Paris. She has been bestowed with Arjuna Award, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award, and Padma Shri.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: After winning accolades, Ritu Phogat gets back to work in style