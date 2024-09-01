Stunning! Virat Kohli offers a glimpse of his Alibag holiday home, Featuring a luxurious garden and expansive swimming pool

MUMBAI : Both Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoy real estate investing. Through their Instagram profiles, we have frequently been able to view peeks of the couple's opulent houses, which they own in certain cases. And today, we were unable to control our excitement when Virat Kohli revealed a behind-the-scenes look at his vacation house in Alibag.

Architectural Digest India shared a video on their official Instagram account featuring Indian cricket player Virat Kohli providing a close-up look at his vacation house in Alibag.

Virat is shown at the beginning of the film relaxing around his vacation house, which has an idyllic setting. Virat shows us his drawing room, which has high ceilings, immaculate white walls, and real hardwood floors.

We also got a peek at the house's open floor plan, which included a large swimming pool and a lush green landscape. Natural materials like flawless stones, Italian marble, and Turkish limestones were used to create a classy yet minimalist look. The four-bedroom Konkan-style villa in California is all about luxury.

Anushka and Virat bought a villa at Avas Living in Alibaug in 2022. The cricket player became fond of Alibaug after spending the lockout there. Virat Kohli made no secret of the rules in his new house.

Avas Living designed a room with the elegance of California and the beauty of the coast, using soft furnishings and neutral color schemes, all while keeping his taste in mind. The house has a Zen feel to its entire design.

Virat explained in an interview why he was drawn to this project. Virat finds that he can unwind at home, and his opulent estate is furnished in just the same way. Speaking of the same subject, Virat stated, "I think it's the first project that blends great living spaces with a wellness centre, which is the need of the hour because a lot of people want to spend as much time as possible with their families. Having a community like this which is all integrated in a way that you can just walk and go to your neighbourhood spa is going to be something that will pull people to the project.”

