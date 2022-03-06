Transformation Tales! Check out Yuzvendra Chahal’s NEW LOOK

MUMBAI: Yuzvendra Chahal has been wooing cricket freaks with his amazing cricketing skills. Known for his exceptional leg-spinning talent, the cricketer has a huge fan following.

The cricketer is also popular on social media. On Instagram, he has whopping 7.8 million followers. He regularly shares updates to treat his fans and followers. His pictures and videos give a sneak peek of his professional as well as personal life.

Yuzvendra Chahal has now taken to his social media page to give glimpses of his new look. Yes, the lad has gone for a transformation. Well, he has given himself a new haircut. Yes, you read that right. Well, his new look is for the summer season. The post garnered some amusing reactions from the netizens. A user wanted to know the price. “How much?” asked the user while another user demanded, “Post photo after hair wash.” We also came across comments such as ‘Wowww stunning’, ‘nice bro’, and ‘5 rupee ki pepsi yuzi bhai sexy’, among others.

A few days back, Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma Chahal shared a video where she was seen teaching dance steps to her hubby Yuzvendra Chahal and Jos Buttler. However, it led to a hilarious banter and left everyone in splits. Also, she mentioned that apart from her husband, it is Jos Buttler for whom she has immense respect and love. Before sharing this video, Dhanashree shared a post wherein the trio was seen posing. Check out the posts below.

