Virat Kohli's heartwarming video call with Anushka Sharma, Vamika, and Akaay after RCB victory goes viral

It was a time of joy, and just as in previous matches (some of which she missed), Anushka Sharma was called up by Virat from the pitch. The Indian cricket player is currently making waves on the internet with his video call to Anushka Sharma, Vamika Kohli, and son Akaay Kohli!
Virat Kohli

MUMBAI: Last night, Virat Kohli guided his teammates from Royal Challengers Bengaluru to win over Preity Zinta owned team, Punjab Kings. In 20 overs, RCB had to chase 177, and Virat performed remarkably well last night.

It was a time of joy, and just as in previous matches (some of which she missed), Anushka Sharma was called up by Virat from the pitch. The Indian cricket player is currently making waves on the internet with his video call to Anushka Sharma, Vamika Kohli, and son Akaay Kohli!

Virat Kohli is a great cricketer who enjoys massive popularity all across the globe. At the same time, Virat is a complete family man. His love and devotion to Anushka Sharma and now his kids, Vamika Kohli and newborn son, Akaay Kohli, are just so adorable. After the win, Virat called Anushka to share his moment of victory with his family.

Video clips of Virat animatedly chatting with Anushka (netizens believe, and the way he talks) are going viral on X (formerly Twitter) and other social media. At one point, it also looks as though he is talking to his kids, Vamika Kohli or Akaay due to his goofy expressions. The captured moment has tugged at everyone's heartstrings.

One of the most attractive IT couples in the industry is Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. They maintain a low profile and rarely share personal details, yet occasionally they share these precious moments with the world and leave everyone in awe.

With their perfect balance of PDA and their wonderful relationship, they have raised the standard. After last night's match, Virat and Anushka had a moment that internet users adored. See what happened when Anushka Sharma, Vamika, and Akaay were called up by Virat Kohli following RCB's victory over PBKS in this video.

On February 15 of this year, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their second child, a son named Akaay. They had kept their pregnancy a secret to protect their privacy. Anushka and Virat are said to have welcomed their son in London. For the same reasons, the actress is reportedly planning to spend some time in England.

