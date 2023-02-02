Aamir Ali breaks his silence on dating Shamita Shetty, says, “I have heard that when a guest comes over to meet Shah Rukh Khan, even he…”

The actress who made her acting debut with Yash Chopra’s Mohabbatein has rumored to be in a relationship with Aamir Ali. In a viral video Ali is seen escorting Shamita to her car after a party and then kissing her on the cheek and this has sparked the rumors
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 13:15
Aamir Ali breaks his silence on dating Shamita Shetty, says, “I have heard that when a guest comes over to meet Shah Rukh Khan,

MUMBAI:  Shamita Shetty might not have made a mark with her Bollywood career but she rose to instant fame with her stint on the Television reality show Bigg Boss. The actress who made her acting debut with Yash Chopra’s Mohabbatein has rumored to be in a relationship with Aamir Ali.

Also Read- REALLY! Shamita Shetty to be a part of Tejasswi Prakash starrer Naagin 6? The Bigg Boss 15 fame reacts


In a viral video Ali is seen escorting Shamita to her car after a party and then kissing her on the cheek and this has sparked the rumors. However this has not gone down well with the Bigg Boss 15 former contestant and she has hit back at netizens for assuming it.

In a Twitter post Shamita wrote, “I'm baffled by society and its convenient prudish mindset all across. Why is every action and every person subjected to scrutiny or snap judgement with no reality check? There are possibilities beyond the narrow-minded assumptions of the NETIZENS.

Also Read- Are Shamita Shetty and Aamir Ali in a relationship? This video of theirs goes viral

Shetty further added, “it's high time we open our minds to it! Single n happy .. let’s focus on more important issues in this country!”

Now Aamir Ali has reacted to the rumors in a video that the shared. In the video he says, “Hi, don’t know what to say. My mom has always taught me to be a gentleman. If someone comes home, I generally drop them to the door… whoever that is. A friend of mine was there and I escorted her to her car. I was just being a friend but it became something else. Guys, we are single. I am single, she is single. We are very very close friends and that’s about it.”
check the video here;


Just as he was signing off he added, “I have heard that when a guest comes over to meet Shah Rukh Khan, even he escorts them to the door. That is fine, but when I did… just saying”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit-TOI

 

Shamita Shetty Aamir Ali Bigg Boss Salman Khan Raquesh Bapat Mohabbatein Shilpa Shetty Zeher Fareb Bewafaa Ek Hasina Thi TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 13:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Chutki's life in danger; Shweta worried about money
MUMBAI:Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists....
Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharampatni: Exclusive! Ravi and Pratiksha to get married on the same day, will fate bring them together?
MUMBAI : Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharampatni, starring Fahmaan...
Durga Aur Charu: Exclusive! Bholi will find out about Durga And Charu’s plan, finds out Banke has lost his memory!
MUMBAI : The recently launched show ‘Durga and Charu’ has been winning the hearts of viewers with its gripping...
Spoiler Alert! Faltu: Ayaan gains consciousness, starts hating Faltu?
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Check out Aishwarya Sharma of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame’s new look as she dons a traditional saree and nath
MUMBAI :One of the most loved actresses in the television industry these days is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame...
Recent Stories
*Hritiqa to make her bollywood debut alongside Jimmy Shergill. Read on! *
*Hritiqa to make her bollywood debut alongside Jimmy Shergill. Read on! *

Latest Video

Related Stories
Check out Aishwarya Sharma of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame’s new look as she dons a traditional saree and nath
Check out Aishwarya Sharma of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame’s new look as she dons a traditional saree and nath
Nakuul Mehta writes an emotional note to Ram Kapoor, check out the deets
Nakuul Mehta writes an emotional note to Ram Kapoor, check out the deets
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s this actress is seen dancing at her friend’s birthday party as a kid, guess who
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s this actress is seen dancing at her friend’s birthday party as a kid, guess who
A fight breaks out on the sets of Imlie; Chaitrali Gupte and Hetal Yadav share a Major Disagreement?
A fight breaks out on the sets of Imlie; Chaitrali Gupte and Hetal Yadav share a Major Disagreement?
Exclusive! Prapti Redkar to enter Sony TV’s Mere Sai – Shraddha Aur Saburi
Exclusive! Prapti Redkar to enter Sony TV’s Mere Sai – Shraddha Aur Saburi
Dharampatnii’s Keerti aka Gurpreet Bedi wants to make a comeback on the Show?
Dharampatnii’s Keerti aka Gurpreet Bedi wants to make a comeback on the Show?