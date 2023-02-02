Aamir Ali breaks his silence on dating Shamita Shetty, says, “I have heard that when a guest comes over to meet Shah Rukh Khan, even he…”

MUMBAI: Shamita Shetty might not have made a mark with her Bollywood career but she rose to instant fame with her stint on the Television reality show Bigg Boss. The actress who made her acting debut with Yash Chopra’s Mohabbatein has rumored to be in a relationship with Aamir Ali.

In a viral video Ali is seen escorting Shamita to her car after a party and then kissing her on the cheek and this has sparked the rumors. However this has not gone down well with the Bigg Boss 15 former contestant and she has hit back at netizens for assuming it.

In a Twitter post Shamita wrote, “I'm baffled by society and its convenient prudish mindset all across. Why is every action and every person subjected to scrutiny or snap judgement with no reality check? There are possibilities beyond the narrow-minded assumptions of the NETIZENS.

Shetty further added, “it's high time we open our minds to it! Single n happy .. let’s focus on more important issues in this country!”

Now Aamir Ali has reacted to the rumors in a video that the shared. In the video he says, “Hi, don’t know what to say. My mom has always taught me to be a gentleman. If someone comes home, I generally drop them to the door… whoever that is. A friend of mine was there and I escorted her to her car. I was just being a friend but it became something else. Guys, we are single. I am single, she is single. We are very very close friends and that’s about it.”

Just as he was signing off he added, “I have heard that when a guest comes over to meet Shah Rukh Khan, even he escorts them to the door. That is fine, but when I did… just saying”

