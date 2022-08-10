Are Shamita Shetty and Aamir Ali in a relationship? This video of theirs goes viral

MUMBAI :Rumours are doing the rounds that Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty and TV actor Aamir Ali are in a relationship. These speculations began on Saturday, when they were seen being comfortable with each other at a glamorous party in Mumbai. A video that has been going viral on social media shows how Aamir is holding Shamita close by with his hand on her waist and dropping her to her car, after which he even gave her a goodbye kiss on the cheek.

These gestures left fans wondering if this is a new relationship in the making, and whether the actress has already moved on from ex-boyfriend Raqesh Bapat. The video was shared by a pap on Instagram. Both of them looked quite happy and were comfortably chatting with each other. When Shamita sat in her car, Aamir gave her a peck on her cheek, which was really cute.

Both actors were decked up and looked fab. While Shamita looked hot in a white top with a plunging neckline and a leather skirt. Aamir donned a grey t-shirt with blue pants and a white jacket. Check out the video below.

Soon after this video became viral, netizens began speculating if both actors have found love in each other. One netizen commented, “Is she dating him? Ye aunty sudrenge nahi.” Another user asked, “Did you move on from Raqesh Bapat?” One comment can be read, “Ye log sb Kitna jldi Move on kr lete ha.”

For those who are unaware, Shamita Shetty was previously in a relationship with Actor Raqesh Bapat, but the duo later announced their separation in a social media post last year. Moreover, Aamir Ali got separated from his wife Sanjeeda Shaikh after being married for around eight years. They are still yet to begin their divorce process.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ : Explosive! Actor Annu Kapoor faces Cyber Fraud, duped of Rs 4.36 lakh, scroll down to know more

Credits : SpotboyE