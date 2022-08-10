Are Shamita Shetty and Aamir Ali in a relationship? This video of theirs goes viral

Rumours are doing the rounds that Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty and TV actor Aamir Ali are in a relationship after a video showing the two getting comfortable with each other goes viral.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/30/2023 - 11:43
Are Shamita Shetty and Aamir Ali in a relationship? This video of theirs goes viral

MUMBAI :Rumours are doing the rounds that Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty and TV actor Aamir Ali are in a relationship. These speculations began on Saturday, when they were seen being comfortable with each other at a glamorous party in Mumbai. A video that has been going viral on social media shows how Aamir is holding Shamita close by with his hand on her waist and dropping her to her car, after which he even gave her a goodbye kiss on the cheek.

These gestures left fans wondering if this is a new relationship in the making, and whether the actress has already moved on from ex-boyfriend Raqesh Bapat. The video was shared by a pap on Instagram. Both of them looked quite happy and were comfortably chatting with each other. When Shamita sat in her car, Aamir gave her a peck on her cheek, which was really cute.

Both actors were decked up and looked fab. While Shamita looked hot in a white top with a plunging neckline and a leather skirt. Aamir donned a grey t-shirt with blue pants and a white jacket. Check out the video below.


 
Also Read :  OMG! Shamita Shetty talks about doing reality shows; says “I am done with it now, won’t be part of reality shows”

Soon after this video became viral, netizens began speculating if both actors have found love in each other. One netizen commented, “Is she dating him? Ye aunty sudrenge nahi.” Another user asked, “Did you move on from Raqesh Bapat?” One comment can be read, “Ye log sb Kitna jldi Move on kr lete ha.”

For those who are unaware, Shamita Shetty was previously in a relationship with Actor Raqesh Bapat, but the duo later announced their separation in a social media post last year. Moreover, Aamir Ali got separated from his wife Sanjeeda Shaikh after being married for around eight years. They are still yet to begin their divorce process.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ :  Explosive! Actor Annu Kapoor faces Cyber Fraud, duped of Rs 4.36 lakh, scroll down to know more

Credits : SpotboyE

 

 

Shamita Shetty Aamir Ali Raqesh Bapat Sanjeeda Shaikh Mohabbatein Zeher The Tenant Dilli Wali Gurls F.I.R movie news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/30/2023 - 11:43

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Chutki refuses to work, Shweta goes to convince her
MUMBAI :Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai files an FIR against Virat, he blames Sai for worsening the situation
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Ajit and Sahiba recall their past, Sahiba hates Angad
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Many new shows are starting up and some are...
Namita Thapar loses her cool at a business promoting ‘unhealthy ways to lose weight’, says, “mujhe gussa aa jata hai…”
MUMBAI :One of the most unusual success stories in Indian television has been Shark Tank India. Shark Tank India is a...
Fahmaan Khan has some Interesting Nicknames for his co-stars from Dharampatnii, check out
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS story from Dharampatnii. Colors TV has come up with yet another...
Recent Stories
Actor Annu Kapoor discharged from hospital; doctors say his condition is stable
Actor Annu Kapoor discharged from hospital; doctors say his condition is stable

Latest Video

Related Stories
Namita Thapar loses her cool at a business promoting ‘unhealthy ways to lose weight’, says, “mujhe gussa aa jata hai…”
Namita Thapar loses her cool at a business promoting ‘unhealthy ways to lose weight’, says, “mujhe gussa aa jata hai…”
Fahmaan Khan has some Interesting Nicknames for his co-stars from Dharampatnii, check out
Fahmaan Khan has some Interesting Nicknames for his co-stars from Dharampatnii, check out
Have Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar wrapped up the shoot for Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2? This actor’s post hints at it!
Have Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar wrapped up the shoot for Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2? This actor’s post hints at it!
Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and MC Stan are at loggerheads and refuse to perform the task; Bigg Boss takes strict ac
Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and MC Stan are at loggerheads and refuse to perform the task; Bigg Boss takes strict action against them
Pratyusha Banerjee’s ex Rahul Raj Singh becomes father to a baby girl with wife Saloni Sharma
Pratyusha Banerjee’s ex Rahul Raj Singh becomes father to a baby girl with wife Saloni Sharma
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Yogita Bihani and Guru Randhawa to grace the show to promote their upcoming project “Alone”
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Yogita Bihani and Guru Randhawa to grace the show to promote their upcoming project “Alone”