REALLY! Shamita Shetty to be a part of Tejasswi Prakash starrer Naagin 6? The Bigg Boss 15 fame reacts

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 fame Shamita Shetty is rumored to be a part of Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 6. As per the netizens, Shamita will join the show, and she will be the new Sesh Nagrani. However, the actress has finally addressed this development and shunned them as 'rumours.'

Also Read: BIG Update! Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra is rumored to have approached for Bigg Boss 16 amid the controversial pornography case

Shamita shared a screenshot of a post claiming Shetty as a part of Naagin 6 on her Instagram stories, and wrote, "No truth to these rumours guys...Stop!"

Recently, Shamita and Raqesh Bapat jointly announced their break up on their respective social media. Raqesh shared a note on his Instagram and he stated that he kept the break-up news to himself, as he is a private person. However, Bapat took this decision to inform their loyal fanbase (known as #ShaRa).

Also Read: Wow! Shamita on combating Monday Blues

Post-break-up, their song Tere Vich Rab Disda was released and they even promoted the song together. Reportedly, Raqesh and Shamita always had a choice to say no to promoting the song together, but they didn't as there is nothing sour between them and the awkwardness was only in front of shutterbugs as they didn't know how it would turn out. However, Shamita and Raqesh are good friends and only wish good for each other.

Credit: DNA