Aamir Ali shares pictures of Remo D’Souza from hospital; check out

MUMBAI: Remo D'Souza, who is a well-known Bollywood choreographer and filmmaker, suffered a heart attack a few days ago after which he was rushed to the hospital last Friday.

He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai, and his wife Lizelle informed that there was a blockage, and he underwent angiography.

Remo is now recovering. Taking to social media, his friends from the industry have been keeping fans updated about his health.

And now, Aamir Ali, who is Remo’s close friend, has shared pictures with Remo from the hospital. Along with sharing the pictures, he wrote that he is doing fine now.

Taking to his Instagram account, Aamir Ali shared a few pictures wherein Remo can be seen standing with his back to the camera, while Aamir clicked the selfies posing with a thumbs-up sign.

The actor wrote, “My brother is back @remodsouza #strongest.” Remo D’Souza’s fans were relieved as Aamir Ali’s post assured that the choreographer is stable and on his way to recovery. Dalljiet Kaur commented, “Lovely. May god bless him with good health n quick recovery,” while Mouni Roy, Ravi Dubey, and Vikaas Kalantri also dropped emojis as they were relieved to find out Remo is doing fine.

