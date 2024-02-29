Aangan-Aapno Ka actress Ayushe Khanna shares a shocking visual from her travel on Mumbai roads, WATCH VIDEO

MUMBAI: Ayushi Khurana, an Indian actress, model, and fashion designer, gained prominence with her lead role in the Star Bharat daily soap opera "Ajooni" opposite Shoaib Ibrahim in 2022. Active in the entertainment industry since 2021, she is now gearing up for her new show, "Aangan Apno Ka," where she plays the role of Pallavi.

Ayushe has a huge fan following and very often shares reels, pictures and posts about her life and professional life. She recently shared her ordeal of travelling to the sets of the show. She gives a glimpse of the visuals of being stuck amidst heavy traffic on a flyover and says, “Yeh Haal Hai, pata nahi kab paunchugi set pe!” Check out the video here;

Seems like Ayushe Khurana had a terrible start to her day.

Speaking of her role in Aangan-Aapnon Ka, Ayushe had earlier said, “Pallavi is just like any other person, with feelings and desires for someone to care for her. It's not that she doesn't want to get married at all, but she doesn't let any of that affect her commitment to her father. She won't compromise being a daughter to become a wife.”

