Aankh Micholi: Preetika Chauhan aka Shivani celebrates her birthday on the sets

MUMBAI : Aankh Micholi, a drama on Star Plus about undercover police, stars Navneet Malik and Khushi Dubey. The Shashi Sumeet Productions show Aankh Micholi is sure to keep audiences captivated with its gripping narrative.

The plot revolves around the characters Bhakti Rathod, Navneet Malik, Hitesh Bhardwaj, Rukmini, Kesar Baa, Sumedh and Malhar.

(Also Read: Aankh Micholi SPOILER: Rukmini faces huge humiliation

Well, when actors are shooting on the sets shooting for the show, they are bound to spend most hours together sharing laughs and lunches and they often find their second family on the sets with their co-actors.

The cast of Aankh Micholi shares a similar bond. Actress Preetika Chauhan who plays the role of Shivani on the show shares a good bond of friendship with a majority of the actors on the sets. She recently celebrated her birthday and all her colleagues made sure to make her day extremely special.

Take a look at the video:

Isn’t it sweet?

TellyChakkar wishes Preetika a very happy birthday and a blessed year ahead!

For the uninitiated, the show currently airs an interesting drama around how Kesar Baa will assume that Rukhmini is a perfect bahu as a housewife. Rukhmini aspired to be an IPS officer and thus she will decide to discuss it with Sumedh so that he can help her.

Things however will not be so easy for her as she thinks it will be.

Now, Rukhminis’ truth will come out and she will also find out Sumedh’s profession and will turn rebellious for lying to her.

(Also Read: Aankh Micholi SPOILER: Rukmini decides to end her marriage after Sumedh’s truth gets revealed

Keep reading this space for more information.











