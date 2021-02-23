Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha's Vijayendra Kumeria opens up about his experience of shooting in Gujarat's Dwarka City

MUMBAI: Here we are back with yet another exciting piece from the world of entertainment.

Vijayendra Kumeria who was last seen in Naagin 5 and his character in Udaan won him heaps of praise, is yet again back with a brand new character for Star Plus's upcoming show Apki Nazron Ne Samjha. The actor plays the role of Darsh, who is visually impaired but still has spirits high in life. Tellychakkar got into a candid conversation with the actor to know more about his journey.

What is your agenda for 2021?

My agenda for 2021 is to make use of this great opportunity of essaying the role of Darsh and to be able to give a performance that viewers will love and remember in the coming years.

How are you keeping yourself fit these days?

Off late, I have been focusing on eating clean and indulging in fitness activities like walking, jogging, and doing bodyweight exercises at home instead of working out with weights.

Did you face any challenges while essaying this role?

The character of Darsh (in the show) happens to be a difficult and challenging role though I have been managing it well so far. During my rehearsal, I ensure to practice about 2 to 3 variations and then stick with the one that’s most convincing for the final take. This helps me essay my character better.

Tell us about the bond you share with your co-star Richa Rathore?

Richa is a hard-working girl and she has been doing a great job. Although we haven't yet shot much together, we are quite friendly and understanding towards each other’s way of work.

What else do you see yourself doing next?

For now, I will be concentrating on my upcoming show ‘Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha’

Do you believe in destiny as the show goes out to inspires viewers to believe in destiny?

Yes, I do believe in destiny but at the same time, I do not rely entirely on it.

How was your experience shooting outdoors in Dwarka city, Gujarat?

It was indeed a great and challenging outdoor shoot experience for me. The people around the city were very warm and welcoming, showering us with a lot of love. We ensured to tour the beautiful locales out there and gorged on various delicacies.

What is it like shooting for your show in the midst of this new normal?

Everyone has by now adapted to the new normal. In fact, I just shot for my previous show right after the lockdown ended and it worked well for me. Although, safety rules should always be followed and practiced by all.

How did you spend your time during the lockdown?

Got to spend a lot of time with my family besides that I tried cooking, reading, and painting. Also, wrote a few scripts, shot a short film at home, and did everything that I have missed out on while shooting hectic schedules.

