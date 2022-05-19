AbhiRa Goals: Netizens go 'Koi Toh Rok Lo' for AbhiRa's fiery bedroom scene in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Currently, Manjari stops him and asks him not to let anything affect his relationship with Akshara and always keep her happy. Abhimanyu tells her that he is planning a surprise for her already. Once he goes to his room he finds Akshara sitting with all her bags open. She asks him to help her settle her things. Abhimanyu notices a dress in her things and asks her to wear it. Akshara and Abhimanyu then spend some romantic moments. Later, they see that the room is still a mess and Abhimanyu tells Akshara that she can rest and he will clean it.

Well, the scene evoked fireworks with their chemistry and fans went like Koi Toh Rok Lo, the chemistry between Harshad and Pranali has been growing intense with every passing day and the fans are loving it. Check out their reaction:

When today Akshu wore short dress for Abhi

I Remember their first meet . Is that same girl?

"Mere haath chodenge plz."

O god it gave me goosebumps how Night changes?

How destiny is written

From Nothing to everything#yrkkh #AbhiRa — Lina (@Abhira143) May 19, 2022

I think Akshu will become a successful music therapist than a singer. She might fullfill Manjiri's wish which she dropped out in her past. Maybe even help Parth to gain confidence for himself. And most important she will be the cure for Abhi's fear and anxiety.#yrkkh #AbhiRa — Jam (@AfreenJamilaa) May 19, 2022

The most sensual sequence till date. Harshad and Pranali's chemistry in so unrealistically hot

On the faces of each and everyone who had the audacity to judge them earlier #yrkkh • #abhira pic.twitter.com/96HqtgeLBa — Ashh (@asthaaaaaa23) May 19, 2022

Want more of their Table Romance

Bcz they r so sexy for this but for that Akshu should keep messing up Abhi's room/bed #yrkkh • #AbhiRa pic.twitter.com/WNAn8NOJpB — ʙᴇꜱᴛ ᴏꜰ ᴀʙʜɪʀᴀ ✫ (@_bestofabhira) May 19, 2022

In the upcoming episode, Abhimanyu tells Akshara that he has only one surgery lined up for the day and he will be back soon. Once he leaves, Akshara is heard saying that she will arrange for the surprise party for Manjari and Harsh. We are sure that the party will bring a massive hit of drama to the show, but Akshara and Abhimanyu are in this together this time.

