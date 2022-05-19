#AbhiRa Goals: Netizens go 'Koi Toh Rok Lo' for AbhiRa's fiery bedroom scene in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Once he goes to his room he finds Akshara sitting with all her bags open. She asks him to help her settle her things. Abhimanyu notices a dress in her things and asks her to wear it. Akshara and Abhimanyu then spend some romantic moments. Later, they see that the room is still a mess and Abhimanyu tells Akshara that she can rest and he will clean it.
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

Currently, Manjari stops him and asks him not to let anything affect his relationship with Akshara and always keep her happy. Abhimanyu tells her that he is planning a surprise for her already. Once he goes to his room he finds Akshara sitting with all her bags open. She asks him to help her settle her things. Abhimanyu notices a dress in her things and asks her to wear it. Akshara and Abhimanyu then spend some romantic moments. Later, they see that the room is still a mess and Abhimanyu tells Akshara that she can rest and he will clean it. 

Well, the scene evoked fireworks with their chemistry and fans went like Koi Toh Rok Lo, the chemistry between Harshad and Pranali has been growing intense with every passing day and the fans are loving it. Check out their reaction: 

 

 

In the upcoming episode, Abhimanyu tells Akshara that he has only one surgery lined up for the day and he will be back soon. Once he leaves, Akshara is heard saying that she will arrange for the surprise party for Manjari and Harsh. We are sure that the party will bring a massive hit of drama to the show, but Akshara and Abhimanyu are in this together this time. 

