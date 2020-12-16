Ace of Space 2 WINNER and Krissann Barretto’s rumoured boyfriend Salman Zaidi bags MTV Splitsvilla X3

MUMBAI: MTV Splitsvilla’s thirteenth season is making quite a buzz now!

The show will soon go on the floors.

The makers are not leaving any stones unturned to keep the audiences hooked to the show by teasing them daily and revealing each Splitsvillian’s name in style. (Read here: Kevin Almasifar wants HER to be a part of MTV Splitsvilla X3 and it’s NOT Arushi Chawla)

After revealing popular Roadies Revolution contestant Kevin Almasifar as the first Splitsvillian. The channel revealed names like Kritika Yadav and Nikita Bhamidipati as other entries in the show.

Well recently, the makers revealed another popular name of the Splitsvillian.

Ace of Space 2 winner and actress Krissann Barretto’s rumoured boyfriend Salman Zaidi has also bagged the show.

Salman has an immense fan-following and was known as one of the best task performers of the show. He fell in love with Krissann in the same show and since then the duo were said to be dating each other.

However, Salman’s participation in the show clarifies that he’s single.

Also, Salman and Nikita have worked with each other in the same season of Ace of Space 2. It will work in their favour or not will be interesting to find out during the show.

Salman and Kevin are both extremely handsome men apart from being quite intelligent and smart. It will be exciting to find out if the duo team up in the game or go against each other.

It looks like a lot of thrill and interesting season is waiting for the ardent fans.

Are you excited for MTV Splitsvilla X3?

Hit the comment section below.

(Also read: Nikita Bhamdipati to join Kevin Almasifar and Kritika Yadav in MTV Splitsvilla X3)