Actress Jaya Pradha absconds amidst violation of code of conduct case against her

MUMBAI: Earlier Jaya Prada was in trouble as the popular yesteryear actress and former MP Jayaprada was sentenced to six-month imprisonment by the Egmore Court in Chennai. A fine of Rs 5,000 was also imposed on her in connection with a petition filed by the employees of a movie theatre owned by her in Rayapeta, Chennai.

Jaya, shockingly, has now gone absconding amidst two cases related to the violation of code of conduct. The court has issued 6 non-bailable offences against the 62 year old MLA and ordered her arrest. The 2019 case against Jaya stated that the actress violated a few codes of conduct after which two legal cases were registered against her. The actress’s team are yet to release an official statement regarding the matter. Despite the court sending her repeated warnings, she has failed to appear before court a total of 7 times.

As per Inspector Ranji Trivedi, the accused was protecting herself and even her mobile has been switched off. A demand has been made in court to take action under Section 82 CrPC against the accused, Jaya Prada.

The next hearing in the case is on 6th March and a special task force has been formed to apprehend the former MP with orders from the Superintendent of Police. They will make sure that she is present for this upcoming hearing.

Jaya was a popular and top actress of the 70’s and 80’s. She has been part of blockbusters like Sargam, Tohfa, Aaj Ka Arjun and many more.

Credits- FreePressJournal