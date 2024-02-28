Actress Jaya Pradha absconds amidst violation of code of conduct case against her

Jaya, shockingly, has now gone absconding amidst two cases related to the violation of code of conduct. The court has issued 6 non-bailable offences against the 62 year old MLA
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/28/2024 - 15:49
Jaya Pradha

MUMBAI: Earlier Jaya Prada was in trouble as the popular yesteryear actress and former MP Jayaprada was sentenced to six-month imprisonment by the Egmore Court in Chennai. A fine of Rs 5,000 was also imposed on her in connection with a petition filed by the employees of a movie theatre owned by her in Rayapeta, Chennai.

Also Read- EXCLUSIVE! Jayaprada to grace the stage of Superstar Singer 2 on Sony TV

Jaya, shockingly, has now gone absconding amidst two cases related to the violation of code of conduct. The court has issued 6 non-bailable offences against the 62 year old MLA and ordered her arrest. The 2019 case against Jaya stated that the actress violated a few codes of conduct after which two legal cases were registered against her. The actress’s team are yet to release an official statement regarding the matter. Despite the court sending her repeated warnings, she has failed to appear before court a total of 7 times. 

As per Inspector Ranji Trivedi, the accused was protecting herself and even her mobile has been switched off. A demand has been made in court to take action under Section 82 CrPC against the accused, Jaya Prada. 

The next hearing in the case is on 6th March and a special task force has been formed to  apprehend the former MP with orders from the Superintendent of Police. They will make sure that she is present for this upcoming hearing. 

Jaya was a popular and top actress of the 70’s and 80’s. She has been part of blockbusters like Sargam, Tohfa, Aaj Ka Arjun and many more.

Also Read- OMG! Jayaprada sentenced to 6 months of imprisonment by Egmore Court

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits- FreePressJournal 

Sharaabi Aaj Ka Arjun Sargam Tohfa Rampur court Jaya Prada movie news MLA TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/28/2024 - 15:49

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Meet the Real Life Heroes, Aptly played by Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Nimisha Sajayan in the critically acclaimed series Poacher
MUMBAI: Since its global premiere, Amazon Original series Poacher has captivated both critics and viewers’ attention...
Before Yodha THESE movie were based on the plane hijack
MUMBAI : Movie Yodha has been grabbing the attention of the fnas ever since the movie was in the making, the movie that...
Vanshaj SPOILER: Ruhi’s life is in danger
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Sayli Salunkhe shares BTS glimpse of Vandana catching Kuldeep RED-HANDED!
MUMBAI : Star Plus, along with producer Rajan Shahi, has come up with a new show that talks about an inspirational idea...
Pushpa Impossible SPOILER: Dilip hurt by Chirag and Prarthana's refusal of dinner
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Anant Ambani reveals why he is marrying Radhika Merchant and the reason will melt your heart
MUMBAI : Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding has been the talk of town ever since the duo got engaged in a...
Recent Stories
hijack
Before Yodha THESE movie were based on the plane hijack
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sayli Salunkhe
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Sayli Salunkhe shares BTS glimpse of Vandana catching Kuldeep RED-HANDED!
Happy birthday
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Anita Raj gets a SPECIAL BIRTHDAY wish from her co-actors Samridhii Shukla and Preeti Choudhary
Neetha Shetty
Mann Sundar actress Neetha Shetty gives us perfect Marathi mulgi vibes; WATCH VIDEO
Hiba Nawab
Jhanak: Hiba Nawab, Krushal Ahuja and team celebrate the completion of 100 episodes!
Amit Behl
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si's Amit Behl shares a picture with Mohit Malik it will leave you excited, check it out
Ayushe Khurana
Aangan – Aapno Kaa actress Ayushe Khurana shares her harrowing travel experience and it is relatable for every Mumbaikar