Actress Mahekk Chahal was hospitalised and on ventilator for 3 days, recovery ongoing

According to reports, Naagin fame actress Mahekk Chahal was admitted to the hospital in the ICU for over 3 days. She is now recovering and she spoke to a media portal regarding her condition.
MUMBAI : According to reports, Naagin fame actress Mahekk Chahal was rushed to the hospital and admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for more than 3 days and was even put on a ventilator. Now the actress has recovered but is still admitted in the hospital to complete her treatment. The news portal that made the report spoke to the actress to understand the situation regarding her health.

According to the actress, she was suffering from pneumonia and the pain grew unbearable. She was also breathless for a long period of time. The actress narrated the situation in the interview where she said, “I got pneumonia. I was in the ICU for 3-4 days. I was on an oxygen ventilator. I just collapsed on January 2 and it was like knives in my chest. I couldn’t take a single breath. I was rushed to the hospital and admitted immediately. A CT scan was taken. I’m still hospitalised, it’s been eight days, though I’m in the normal ward. I have improved a lot, (but) the oxygen still goes up and down. Both my lungs were infected.”

Also Read: What! Naagin 6 fame Mahekk Chahal on first dates ``I have always lied on my first date. I mean white lies don't harm"

The actress further added, “I was super scared because I have never come to a point in my life where I can’t take a breath and I’m about to faint. Every time I was coughing it was painful, (And) I was thinking, ‘What is going on?’ as we had no clue.”

Although she is out of danger as of now, she is making sure that she is completely fine and healthy before she gets discharged. Very few people were aware of the incident. Only her close friends, family, and colleagues from the show (Naagin 6) were in the know about her condition. She said that she didn’t want to be burdened to reply to countless messages asking for updates about her health. Meanwhile, Chahal’s mother flew down from Norway two days post the incident.

Mahekk says that the reason for her health condition is because of her constant trips to various cold locations which led to her catching a severe cold. She concluded saying, “I thought I had a normal cold, so I was doing all the remedies. I didn’t realise that the cold and the cough were so severe. Now I don’t want to take any chances, so I want to get 100% fit and then get discharged.”

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Exclusive! We do not get any leaves; we work on all seven days: Naagin 6's Maheck Chahal aka Mahek

Credits : Hindustan Times

