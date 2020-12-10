Actress Rupali Ganguly mourns the tragic death of late actress Divya Bhatnagar and expresses concern over her family's well-being

MUMBAI: Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly admits she’s additionally worried about her family’s safety after the shocking death of television actress Divya Bhatnagar.

Rupali expressed, “I didn’t know her personally. But my heart broke to hear of her demise. It shocked and disturbed me to know she was only 34. Age class and nationality seem no bar for Corona Mata….yes I address the virus as a God. She’s taking lives because we’ve been plundering looting Planet Earth and violating Mother Earth. 2020 was payback time.”.

However, there are those who are falling sick and dying. This worries Rupali. “Our team takes every precaution. Once we start shooting we forget about Covid and just become one family.”.

The dread sets in after the shooting.

Rupali said, “When I drive home I think about my mother-in-law, husband and son. Earlier I used to stay away from my son after reaching home. But I confess I sneak a hug when I get home after work. Maa hoon! I miss his feel, his smell. So far God has been very kind to all of us. I hope we continue to shoot the serial without any mishap. The producers are following every guideline. And we are not taking any risks.”.

Also Read: Makers of CID coming up with another cop-drama for Dangal TV featuring Syed Zafar Ali

The popularity of Anupamaa now threatens to hit the roof. A content Rupali expresses, “My character was first called regressive. Now she’s called progressive. We have come a long way in time. Everyone is hooked to the serial. My father (the late great filmmaker Anil Ganguly) would have been so proud of me. Shall I be honest with you? I can feel him guiding me specially in emotional scenes. I remember I had once shown him my breakdown scene in another serial. I was proud of it. He dismissed it as 'bakwaas'. ‘You are crying. But no one will cry with you. When you cry on-screen you don’t cry for yourself. The audience has to cry with you.’ His words still ring in my ear each time I do get emotional for Anupamaa. My father’s approval mattered to me. I didn’t care about what anyone else thought of me. Today my husband and my son have to like my work. All the rest is bonus.”.

Now apparently, Rupali’s character Anupamaa undergoes a makeover by decking up for her daughter’s birthday, post which she's back to wearing her 'sootee' (cotton) sarees.

"I love cotton sarees. Anupamaa’s sartorial tastes are very similar to mine.”, she asserts.

Also Read: Kanwar Dhillon to play one of the leads in Sphere Origins’ next?

Credit: SpotboyE