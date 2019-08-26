Actress Sanjeeda Shaikh to star in multi-talented Jigar Saraiya's pop music video 'Ruka Hoon'

Jigar Saraiya, one half of Bollywood composer duo Sachin-Jigar, is all set to feature in a pop music video with none other than the gorgeous Sanjeeda Shaikh. Titled Ruka Hoon, this romantic single marks Jigar’s Hindi pop solo debut.

The video for the single has been shot in Istanbul, Turkey. Composed by Sachin-Jigar and written and sung by Jigar with a breezy hook-line, Ruka Hoon definitely has the power to stop you in your tracks.

In fact, it had the same effect on Sanjeeda as well. She says, “When I was approached to feature in the video, I knew I had to, as the song is very me. This is actually the kind of music I listen and jam to. It has a sweet sound and is yet, incredibly addictive. Believe me, Ruka Hoon will surely be topping the list of everybody’s favourites. Also, Jigar is so super-talented.”

Adds Jigar, “Sanjeeda looks like a dream and is so immensely talented. It’s almost like I made it keeping her in mind.”