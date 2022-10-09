ADORABLE! Anita Hassanandani shares the CUTEST glimpses of her son Aaravv Reddy

Anita Hassanandani keeps sharing cute pictures and videos of her little boy Aaravv and the fans love it all. She recently shared a few glimpses and you will love them. Check out more here.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 09/10/2022 - 20:25
ANITA HASSANANDANI

MUMBAI : Anita Hassanandani has been a famous name in the television industry. She has been a part of some of the most popular shows and even done films.

She married corporate professional Rohit Reddy in Goa in2013. On 10 October 2020, she announced her pregnancy in an Instagram video featuring Reddy and herself. The couple had their first child, a baby boy on 9 February 2021.They named their son Aaravv Reddy. 

Also read - Oops! TV actress Anita Hassanandani shares a cryptic post just after Debina Bonnerjee announces her pregnancy, See post

Since then, we keep seeing little Aaravv on Anita’s social media. The couple has even made a separate Instagram account dedicated to Aaravv.

Recently, Anita took to instagram to share an adorable post with her son.

Check it out here:

She even shared some glimpses with Aaravv from their current Goa trip. We can see little Aaravv bonding with his grandmother and aunt.

Check out the pictures and videos here:

 

 


Anita decided to take a break from acting after she got pregnant.  The fans sure miss her on-screen but she seems to be having a great time with her family.

Also read - See how Super Moms Anita Hassanandani, Urvashi Dholakia and Juhi Parmar are giving mothers across India ‘wings’ to achieve their dreams

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Anita Hassanandani Rohit Reddy Aaravv Reddy Instagram TellyChakkar Baby boy Aaravv Goa Adorable
