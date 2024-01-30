Adorable! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Choti Savi aka Aria Sakaria meets Badi Savi aka Bhavika Sharma, check out their sweet bond

MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with lots of interesting twists and turns. Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with lots of interesting twists and turns. Bhavika Sharma plays the role of Savi while Shakti Arora plays Ishaan. Both have made a place for themselves in the TV industry and have a great fan following.

Bhavika has a huge fan following and loves to keep her fans updated on her personal as well as professional life. The stunning actress who plays the grown up Savi has shared a video with the little Savi who was part of the show before the leap. She captioned the sweet video “When Choti Savi meets Badi Savi”.

In the current track, Nishikant will hire some goons to kidnap Savi and take her to Nepal. Savi however, manages to escape from it all. She will sadly get caught but luckily Ishaan reaches on time to save her. The duo will shockingly fall into the grave and Nishikant will be the one who has planned Savi’s kidnapping.

