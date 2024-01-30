Adorable! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Choti Savi aka Aria Sakaria meets Badi Savi aka Bhavika Sharma, check out their sweet bond

Bhavika has a huge fan following and loves to keep her fans updated on her personal as well as professional life. The stunning actress who plays the grown up Savi has shared a video with the little Savi who was part of the show before the leap.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Tue, 01/30/2024 - 11:46
Aria Sakaria

MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with lots of interesting twists and turns. Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with lots of interesting twists and turns. Bhavika Sharma plays the role of Savi while Shakti Arora plays Ishaan. Both have made a place for themselves in the TV industry and have a great fan following.

Also Read- MUST READ! Shakti Arora aka Ishaan on being a part of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post leap: There is definitely some pressure on the actors because there is already a baggage of the previous season

Bhavika has a huge fan following and loves to keep her fans updated on her personal as well as professional life. The stunning actress who plays the grown up Savi has shared a video with the little Savi who was part of the show before the leap. She captioned the sweet video “When Choti Savi meets Badi Savi”.

Check out their video here;

Isn’t their bond simply amazing? Show them your love in the comments below.

In the current track, Nishikant will hire some goons to kidnap Savi and take her to Nepal. Savi however, manages to escape from it all. She will sadly get caught but luckily Ishaan reaches on time to save her. The duo will shockingly fall into the grave and Nishikant will be the one who has planned Savi’s kidnapping.

Also Read-Exclusive! Bhavika Sharma reveals how she bagged Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and whether she was apprehensive before singing the show

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Star Plus Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Sai Virat Pakhi Satya Ayesha Singh Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt Savi Vinayak Ishaan reeva aria sakaria Bhavika Sharma Tanmay Shah Abhishek Kumar Shakti Arora Sumit Singh Kishori Shahane Bharati Patil Shailesh Datar Bhavani Ashwini Ninad Harini Ankita Khare Cockcrow and Shaika Films TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Tue, 01/30/2024 - 11:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Pooja Bhatt
Shocking! Pooja Bhatt indirectly digs at her fellow Bigg Boss-OTT 2 contestants, Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani fanbases, Calls it 'Toxic'
Manisha Rani
Must read! Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Manisha Rani bounces back to work after health setback; A look at celebs facing illness challenges during shoot
Shirin Sewani
Woah! Shirin Sewani delights fans by sharing teddy-themed baby shower photos; Amazes everyone with adorable performance
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta
Wow! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta and other Udaariyaan members throw a bash to welcome Bigg Boss 17 first runner up Abhishek Kumar
CID star
Cheering! CID star reunites in heartwarming video; Fans eagerly urge for a comeback
Kiara
Bollywood Divas Slaying the Black Saree in a Symphony of Styles