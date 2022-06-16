ADORABLE! Here's how Tejran are different from other couples in the tv industry

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are the most adored couple in the entertainment industry. The duo never fails to give aww-worthy moments to their fans by posting special moments on social media.

The lovebirds have a crazy fan following across the globe making them talk of the town. Fans often refer to the duo as Tejran and are always excited about their activities.

As we know they both fell in love in the house of Bigg Boss. Ever since then they have been setting major couple goals for their fans.

Here are some takeaways for the viewers as to how Tejran sets perfect cues to maintain a relationship and also what makes them different from other couples in the tv industry.

1. Being Candid

They have accepted each other just the way they are and have never asked to change a thing about each other. Accepting and cherishing your partner with all the flaws and goodness definitely helps to build a strong bond.

2. Their PDA moments

They both are too romantic and fans often witness them kissing and hugging each other while departing from Airport etc

3. Gifting smiles and surprises

The duo always plans special gifts and loves to surprise for each other by visiting on the sets to exploring differnt locations together.

4. Family oriented

They make sure their family is also included in their special ocassion of their lives. We can also see some fun vlogs wherein their parents are also involved.

5. Fans and Paps are like family

They treat their fans and Paparazzis like their family members. As we have seen them asking about their whereabouts and sharing cakes and food with them at public places.

These are the special traits that make the duo special from others. If you have something to add and agree with the point let us know in the comments below.

On the work front, Karan is currently seen hosting the reality show Dance Dewaane Junior. On the other hand, Tejasswi is in the popular show 'Naagin 6' playing the lead role of Pratha.

