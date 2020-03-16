Adorable! Mohit Hussein kisses Chhavi Mittal in hospital, latter pens down an emotional note on their wedding anniversary

MUMBAI: Chhavi Mittal, who underwent breast cancer surgery on Monday (April 25), celebrates her 17th wedding anniversary with her husband Mohit Hussein today. The actress posted photos along with a sweet note on their wedding anniversary wherein she is seen kissing her husband affectionately.

She wrote, "Dear @mohithussein, when you asked my father for my hand in marriage, he tried to warn you saying I fall sick frequently. He just meant regular flu, but did you ever imagine that time that I could face such scary illnesses like cancer, and you know the others?"

She added, "Idk if you regret it now, but I would choose you 100 times over as my life partner coz the way you have stuck with me through everything, I don’t think anyone could’ve. Today, the bond is only getting stronger as we complete 17 years of togetherness in a hospital while my pain is reducing and the annoyingly demanding me is coming back.”

“Now that you know about my strengths and weaknesses, can I ask for your hand for the next 17 years too? And then we’ll reassess the situation. Whatsay?," her note concluded.

Chhavi concluded the post by saying, "I love you, tall dark n handsome! Happy anniversary! #anniversary." Chhavi and Mohit, who have been married for 17 years, have two kids - Arham and Areeza.

