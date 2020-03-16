Adorable! Mohit Hussein kisses Chhavi Mittal in hospital, latter pens down an emotional note on their wedding anniversary

MUMBAI: Chhavi Mittal, who underwent breast cancer surgery on Monday (April 25), celebrates her 17th wedding anniversary with her husband Mohit Hussein today. The actress posted photos along with a sweet note on their wedding anniversary wherein she is seen kissing her husband affectionately.

She wrote, "Dear @mohithussein, when you asked my father for my hand in marriage, he tried to warn you saying I fall sick frequently. He just meant regular flu, but did you ever imagine that time that I could face such scary illnesses like cancer, and you know the others?"

Also Read: Friendship Goals! TV actress Chhavi Mittal feels pampered as her friend gives a head massage post her breast cancer surgery

She added, "Idk if you regret it now, but I would choose you 100 times over as my life partner coz the way you have stuck with me through everything, I don’t think anyone could’ve. Today, the bond is only getting stronger as we complete 17 years of togetherness in a hospital while my pain is reducing and the annoyingly demanding me is coming back.”

“Now that you know about my strengths and weaknesses, can I ask for your hand for the next 17 years too? And then we’ll reassess the situation. Whatsay?," her note concluded.

Also Read: MUST READ: Chhavi Mittal posts a SELFIE from the hospital bed post her CANCER SURGERY

Chhavi concluded the post by saying, "I love you, tall dark n handsome! Happy anniversary! #anniversary." Chhavi and Mohit, who have been married for 17 years, have two kids - Arham and Areeza.

Credit: ETimes