Friendship Goals! TV actress Chhavi Mittal feels pampered as her friend gives a head massage post her breast cancer surgery

Chhavi Mittal underwent breast cancer surgery and is currently in hospital
Submitted by tellychakkar-mehmood on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 10:45
Chhavi Mittal

MUMBAI: Actress Chhavi Mittal recently shared a video of her friends pampering her in the hospital post her breast cancer surgery. In the video, they can be seen brushing her hair and giving her a hairdo. Her actor friends can also be seen cleaning her hospital room.

Also Read: UNBELIEVABLE! Chhavi Mittal gears up for her breast cancer surgery by doing THIS in the hospital

Captioning the video, she wrote, “So much pampering omg! You guys are spoiling me no end and I’ll expect this even when my hand is working again! Ok????#friendslikefamily.."

The actress had the surgery a couple of days back and is cancer-free now. However, she is still in a lot of pain from the procedure. Now, her husband Mohit Hussain has opened up about her battle against cancer.

Also read: MUST READ: Chhavi Mittal posts a SELFIE from the hospital bed post her CANCER SURGERY

Earlier in a media interaction, Chhavi’s husband Mohit Hussein asserted, “She’s been very strong about everything. She’s really moved ahead while cooperating with all of it and that is inspiring. I really didn’t think I could admire or love my wife more than I do, but after all of this, I do. I call her my hero and warrior.”

Actor Chhavi Mittal, a few days back, revealed on her Instagram profile that she is battling breast cancer. Now, the actor and mother of two has been updating her fans and well-wishers on social media about her “journey with breast cancer" and all the challenges she has been facing.

Credit: News 18

TellyChakkar Television Chhavi Mittal Breast Cancer Surgery Tumhari Disha Ek Chutki Aasman Teen Bahuraaniyaan Dolly Ki Shaadi Mohit Hussein Viraasat
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
tellychakkar-mehmood's picture

About Author

Submitted by tellychakkar-mehmood on Fri, 04/29/2022 - 10:45

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
WOW! Virat forgives his family, reunites with them forever in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is all set for a huge twist in the story. We...
Shocking! This famous TV personality claims his ex hit him with metal rod; DETAILS INSIDE
MUMBAI: Here’s a shocking piece of news! Well-known television personality Rob Kardashian has alleged that his ex-...
Adorable! Mohit Hussein kisses Chhavi Mittal in hospital, latter pens down an emotional note on their wedding anniversary
MUMBAI: Chhavi Mittal, who underwent breast cancer surgery on Monday (April 25), celebrates her 17th wedding...
OMG! Devyani gives a final warning to Sai to confess her love for Virat in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
MUMBAI: Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is heading for an interesting drama ahead. The viewers saw how the...
Congratulations! Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka actor fame Vikram Singh Chauhan and his wife are expecting their first child
MUMBAI: Actor Vikram Singh Chauhan is gearing up for a double celebration. The Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka actor will...
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Exclusive! Ace choreographer Tushar Kalia to participate in the upcoming season of the show?
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and the show has had a successful run...
Recent Stories
Sai Tamhankar
Sexy! Have a look at these sizzling pictures of Sai Tamhankar
Latest Video