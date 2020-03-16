Friendship Goals! TV actress Chhavi Mittal feels pampered as her friend gives a head massage post her breast cancer surgery

MUMBAI: Actress Chhavi Mittal recently shared a video of her friends pampering her in the hospital post her breast cancer surgery. In the video, they can be seen brushing her hair and giving her a hairdo. Her actor friends can also be seen cleaning her hospital room.

Captioning the video, she wrote, “So much pampering omg! You guys are spoiling me no end and I’ll expect this even when my hand is working again! Ok????#friendslikefamily.."

The actress had the surgery a couple of days back and is cancer-free now. However, she is still in a lot of pain from the procedure. Now, her husband Mohit Hussain has opened up about her battle against cancer.

Earlier in a media interaction, Chhavi’s husband Mohit Hussein asserted, “She’s been very strong about everything. She’s really moved ahead while cooperating with all of it and that is inspiring. I really didn’t think I could admire or love my wife more than I do, but after all of this, I do. I call her my hero and warrior.”

Actor Chhavi Mittal, a few days back, revealed on her Instagram profile that she is battling breast cancer. Now, the actor and mother of two has been updating her fans and well-wishers on social media about her “journey with breast cancer" and all the challenges she has been facing.

Credit: News 18