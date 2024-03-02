Adorable: Munmun Dutta brings back fond memories as she shares throwback pictures of team Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shooting in Disneyland!

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on SonySAB is one of the most loved shows on television today.

It is one of the longest and most popular shows in the history of Indian television. From Jethalal to Dayaben to Tapu Sena, each and every character has reached heights of popularity as they have their own unique traits. We all know that the entire team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is extremely hardworking and everyone on the sets are dedicated professionals. (Also Read: Interesting: Munmun Dutta introduces us to the spot room on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah; reveals she makes her own tea! (Watch Video))

The cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has its shoot mostly in the same premises on one set but there were times when Neela Telefilms took the cast outdoors and churned out some interesting and special story lines around the central characters. There was one such shoot which happened in the year 2014 when the cast went to Disneyland in Hong Kong and not only for the special episode but also had a great time during the interesting places in the country.

Munmun Dutta who happens to be an integral part of the show and placed the role of Babita took to a social media handle to post pictures of them having a Gala time back then.

Take a look:

Show your love for Munmun and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in the comment section below!

Keep reading this space for the latest updates from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT space. (Also Read: Exclusive: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will NOT go off-air; will continue to run successfully!)

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates, exclusive news and scoops on your favourite television and Bollywood celebrities.