Adorable: Munmun Dutta brings back fond memories as she shares throwback pictures of team Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah shooting in Disneyland!

The cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has its shoot mostly in the same premises on one set but there were times when Neela Telefilms took the cast outdoors and churned out some interesting and special story lines around the central characters.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/03/2024 - 12:37
Munmun Dutta

MUMBAI: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah on SonySAB is one of the most loved shows on television today.

It is one of the longest and most popular shows in the history of Indian television. From Jethalal to Dayaben to Tapu Sena, each and every character has reached heights of popularity as they have their own unique traits. We all know that the entire team of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is extremely hardworking and everyone on the sets are dedicated professionals. (Also Read: Interesting: Munmun Dutta introduces us to the spot room on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah; reveals she makes her own tea! (Watch Video))

The cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has its shoot mostly in the same premises on one set but there were times when Neela Telefilms took the cast outdoors and churned out some interesting and special story lines around the central characters. There was one such shoot which happened in the year 2014 when the cast went to Disneyland in Hong Kong and not only for the special episode but also had a great time during the interesting places in the country.

Munmun Dutta who happens to be an integral part of the show and placed the role of Babita took to a social media handle to post pictures of them having a Gala time back then.

Take a look:

Show your love for Munmun and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in the comment section below!

Keep reading this space for the latest updates from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT space. (Also Read: Exclusive: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will NOT go off-air; will continue to run successfully!)

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates, exclusive news and scoops on your favourite television and Bollywood celebrities.

Taarak Mehta ka ooltah chashmah Sony Sab Munmun Dutta SonyLIV TellyChakkar TV news Disneyland Hong Kong Outdoor shoots Gokuldham society
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 02/03/2024 - 12:37

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Box office! Fighter falls further flat, sees yet another drop in collection, here are the collection
MUMBAI: Movie fighter has been getting mixed reviews from the fans all over, the buzz was indeed very high for the...
Must Read! “Please work on script rather putting The Blame On The audience” netizens trolls Siddharth Anand on his latest statement for the movie Fighter
MUMBAI: Film maker Siddharth Anand with his movies has created a solid marked in the heart and minds of the fans, the...
Spoiler Alert! Anupama: Anuj's Heartfelt Gesture - Can a MOGRA Bouquet Rebuild Their Broken Connection?
MUMBAI: Get ready for a wave of emotions in the upcoming episode of Star Plus serial Anupama as Anuj and Anupama...
OMG! Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti looks unrecognizable at 21, check out his picture as he joins the viral trend
MUMBAI: Rohit Suchanti has come a long way in his career. Rohit Suchanti is currently impressing the viewers with his...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein: Saas Bahu Drama Unfolds as Ishaan Takes a Stand
MUMBAI: Get ready for a rollercoaster of emotions in the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein. The storyline...
Kya Baat Hai! Kanwar Dhillon gives a glimpse of his current shoot location, check it out
MUMBAI: Kanwar Dhillon became a household name for his role Shiva in Star Plus' popular drama series Pandya Store. The...
Recent Stories
Fighter
Box office! Fighter falls further flat, sees yet another drop in collection, here are the collection
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Rohit Suchanti
OMG! Bhagya Lakshmi's Rohit Suchanti looks unrecognizable at 21, check out his picture as he joins the viral trend
Kanwar Dhillon
Kya Baat Hai! Kanwar Dhillon gives a glimpse of his current shoot location, check it out
Vijayendra Kumeria and Meera Deosthale
So Cute! Teri Meri Doriyaann actor Vijayendra Kumeria has the SWEETEST COMPLIMENT for his ex co-star Meera Deosthale as she gears up for the launch of Jagat Ki Reet Kuch Aisi Hai
Sumbul Touqeer
Whoa! Sumbul Touqeer shares a video and it will leave you nostalgic "forgot it's just a character"
Poonam Pandey
Audience Verdict: Poonam Pandey will not be taken seriously when something actually happens, netizens lash out calling her 'CHEAP and RIDICULOUS'
Toshu and Kinjal
Must read: Anupamaa molly-cuddling SELFISH Toshu and Kinjal by feeding them hot food makes her look like a nanny and a cook; netizens call it 'RIDICULOUS'