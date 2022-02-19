Adorable! Nakuul Mehta shares a cute pic of his son spending time on the beach

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta is presently seen in the popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2, along with actress Disha Parmar. The actor is married to college sweetheart Jankee Paresh and the father of Sufi. He loves to share pictures with his son on social media. It is the first time the actor has shared a post from his son’s social media account and the caption is heartwarming.

The actor took to social media to share an adorable video of his son playing on the beach. He is seen along with his wife and parents. He had shared the post on behalf of his son, Sufi and captioned it as, “Hello World, This is Sufi. Thank you for sticking around for so long. It took me one whole year of convincing before my folks agreed to put up a video on my feed. Also, the only feed I ever knew was the one my Mumma gave me Spending time with my favourite people in the whole wide world experiencing the sun, the sea, and the sand.”

“Missing my Dadda in the video, but hey, he is behind the camera making memories. No, don’t feel bad for him. He’s always in front of the camera otherwise. He says I must remind you that you can catch him every weeknight at 8 on everyone’s favourite TV show! Also, overheard Mumma telling him to sthaap pimpin’ his show on every post. Adults, I tell ya Have a great weekend, you’ll”, he concluded.

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee’s son turned one a few days back, and the couple had shared a picture on social media. He captioned the post, “The boy & his folks taking a breath after completing 365 gorgeous days around the sun”.

Credit: Pinkvilla