Adorable: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma share the MOST ROMANTIC MOMENTS from their vacay in Jammu!

Neil and Aishwarya have taken to social media to share glimpses of the time they spent together on their vacation. The couple is currently vacationing in Jammu and is having a lovely time together!
Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma

MUMBAI: Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma are one of the most loved celebrities in Telly Town.

They met on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus and fell head over heels in love with each other and were painting the town red with their love. Aishwarya and Neil got hitched soon after they met and have been each other’s support system. (Also Read: Exclusive! Neil Bhatt talks about participating in the reality show “Kahtron Ke Khiladi” and the chemistry between Mannara Chopra and Abhishek Kumar )

They participated in Bigg Boss 17 and were evicted soon. Now that the two are out of the house, they keep sharing fun reels which prove that they are couple who are meant to be with each other.

Neil and Aishwarya are pure couple goals.

Inside the house, the two seemed to have a lot of fights till the extent that their relationship was termed as toxic but they knew each other well and understood each other that they emerged stronger.

As the nation gathers to celebrate Valentine’s Day today (February 14), there are a lot of celebrities who have taken to their social media handles to share and profess their love for their better halves.

Neil and Aishwarya have taken to social media to share glimpses of the time they spent together on their vacation. The couple is currently vacationing in Jammu and is having a lovely time together!

Take a look:

Don’t Neil and Aishwarya look like they are made for each other? Show your love for them in the comment section below! (Also Read: Exclusive! Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma speak about the moment they knew they were in love; revealwho says sorry first in a fight)

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television shows, OTT projects and Hindi films. 

