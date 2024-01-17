Adorable! Pankhuri Awasthy and Gautam Rode’s twin babies turn 6 months old

MUMBAI: Pankhuri Awasthy is a well known face in the world of Television. Her actor husband Gautam Rode is also well known for his contribution to the television industry.

The couple is in the best phase of their life as they became parents and recently welcomed a twin boy and girl. They are active on social media and keep sharing glimpses of their babies every now and then. The couple who were expecting twin babies were blessed with a baby girl and a baby boy on 25th July.

Now, the couple is overjoyed as the babies will soon turn six months old. Pankhuri took to her social media handle and mentioned that it is Radhya and Raditya’s Annaprashan.

Gautam and Pankhuri are elated to welcome their bundle of joys and are busy with their parental duties. The duo often shares beautiful glimpses of their babies, however, they haven't revealed the faces of their babies yet.

Just some days ago, Pankhuri and Gautam looked overjoyed and proud while they took their twin baby boy and baby girl home from the hospital. Pankhuri delivered her babies through C-Section and the couple assured everyone that she was doing fine.

Gautam and Pankhuri initially kept their relationship a secret since they began dating, and their engagement in October 2017 came as a surprise to their fans. In 2018, the couple got married. The actors fell in love on the sets of 'Suryaputra Karn', and are now parents to two beautiful babies.

