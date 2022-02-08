Adorable! Shehnaaz Gill and Shilpa Shetty set BFF goals as they pose holding each other's hands

MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry.

Fans loved her stint in Bigg Boss 13. She has come a long way and gained millions of fan followers due to her simplicity. The actress was recently seen in Bigg Boss 13 paying her heartfelt tribute to her beloved buddy Sidharth Shukla and where Salman Khan even advised her to move on in LIFE. Shehnaaz is coping with his loss and one can see that. Just a while ago she was spotted in Mehboob studio along with Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty and fans are elated to see them together as they pose holding each other's hands.

Shilpa and Shehnaaz adorably posed together and set major friendship goals for their fans and followers. The fans are showering praises on both the ladies by calling them powerful, while other fans are wondering what is the shoot all about. Well, Shehnaaz is seen in fierce look and it is speculated that the Bigg Boss 13 contestant will be performing for the finale of India's Got talent and she was at the studio for her rehearsals. While both the ladies pose together for the paparazzi. In these pictures, they are giving major BFF goals.

Along with fans, Shehnaaz has been winning the hearts of Bollywood stars. In fact, recently Parineeti Chopra heaved all praises for her and admired how strong a woman she is and called her journey inspiring. In her AMA session, she said, "Shehnaaz's journey is inspiring and her honesty is adorable.”

CREDIT: BOLLYWOODLIFE