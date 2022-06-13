Adorable! Take cues from Nakuul Mehta to don parental duties like pro, deet inside

MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Ekta Kapoor's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been constantly witnessing interesting twists and turns in the story. The viewers are left at the edge of the seat with the intriguing track that has been currently seen in the show. It stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar in the leads.   

In February 2021, Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh welcomed their son Sufi into the world. They are having a wonderful time as parents. Similarly, Nakuul posted a video of him mining to play piano for Sufi. However, Sufi ignores and continues to play. Take a look at what the actor has to say about the same in this adorable video. 

Nakuul Mehta is playing the role of Ram in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. He made his debut with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara playing the role of Aditya Kumar. He is best known for his breakthrough performance of Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz.  Over the years the actor has impressed the fans by his acting chops portraying wide range of characters on screen in different shows.  

