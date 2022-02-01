Adorable! The romance between Abhira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is unmissable

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love. The roles are played by Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod respectively.

Akshara and Abhimanyu are the most adorable couple in the show. Things drastically change as they confess their feelings to each other. It seems that things are getting better for the duo and the couple has seen celebrating Makar Sankranti festival together. All the cast and crew are gearing up for the festivities. Take a look at their amazing picture.

Check out the video:

Fans have celebrated and appreciated the loved filled moments of Akshara and Abhimanyu. Furthermore, they are rooting for #Abhira to get united and live their lives happily with each other.

