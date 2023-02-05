Adorable! Witness a FAIRYTALE come to life, straight from Rupali Ganguly’s album

The story of Anupama is inspiring to many women around who think that they have to compromise with life and live under the thumb of injustice. Anupama breathes in them hope of a better future.
Rupali Ganguly

Even as we live, we hope for a fairytale that is a stark contrast to our reality. We wish for things that we want to come true and a world catering to our every whim.

However, some people are blessed to witness something akin to a fairytale in their real life and it seems like Rupali is one such woman. She is the most popular TV actress currently, ruling the small screen with her popular show Anupama and her chemistry with Anuj Kapadia aka Gaurav Khanna.

Recently, Rupali attended the Indian Telly Awards with her husband and son and seems to be basking in the joy and happiness with her family. While sharing these pictures on her Instagram, Rupali captioned it as, “Meri favourite wali fairytale ”

Rupali married Ashwin Verma in 2013 and they have a son together. Seems to be that her life with her family is her best fairytale. She is a doting mother and loving wife who appreciates the value of a family.

Not just is she the queen of TV, she is living in bliss with her family and this is the absolute fairytale for anyone who wishes to have a balanced life.

