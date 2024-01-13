Adrija Roy aka Imlie personifies ‘Sherni’ of television with her outstanding expressions and action sequences!

MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show has a massive fan following and features Sai Ketan Rao and Adrija Roy in the leading roles. The show has highpoint drama and while it is in its third season, fans cannot have enough of the show as it has a fresh vibe and feel. (Also Read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/exclusive-adrija-roy-facing-challenges-while-performing-imlie-the-main-challenge-the)

Imlie showcases highpoint drama and recently, Imlie had a look transformation which the audience quite admired. Now, Adrija shared another interesting BTS video which showcased her performing a high voltage action sequence. She shared a raw footage of the same with a caption that read: Real time work on set. How we shoot all scenes and how many takes and re takes it takes outdoor scene.

Adrija sure is a very hardworking actress and so is the entire unit. This shows how much the cast work to curate some top notch entertainment for its loyal audience. The viewers are loving Adrija’s performance and are calling her a ‘lioness’ and ‘sherni’.

It was only recently that we reported that Vishwa will disclose to Imile that Agastya is only her killer who is hiding behind the mask and he has his photo.

For the uninitiated, Adrija Roy impressed fans with her amazing performance in Colors' show Durga Aur Charu. Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT space. (Also Read: https://www.tellychakkar.com/tv/tv-news/exclusive-sai-ketan-rao-his-screen-chemistry-adrija-roy-imlie-the-audience-have-felt)

