After Nakuul Mehta, Ekta Kapoor pens emotional goodbye to Ram and Priya says, “Thankyou for bringing the second installment of Ram and Priya to life”! Check it out!

MUMBAI :Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been a breath of fresh air and has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers are loving the chemistry of the lead stars Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar who play the role of Ram and Priya respectively. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers.

A lot has happened on the show, and after a lot of twists and turns, when fans thought that Ram and Priya finally might get together, they were hit with another twist.

ALSO READ: Ram aka Nakuul Mehta has a hilarious take on his character leaving Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2

The show is taking a generation leap and with a lot of stars leaving the show, and Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar both have confirmed their exits from the show and have said that they will wrap their schedules.

Earlier today, Nakuul Mehta who stars as Ram Kapoor on the show, penned and emotional note to say goodbye to his character, cast, and crew, in his note he thanked Ekta Kapoor and Disha Parmar especially as well.



Now, it looks like the ace producer is saying goodbye to her favorite actors, she took to Instagram to share the first promo of the show and then wrote a very emotional note of apprecaition. In the post, she said, “Thanku for bringing d second instalment of ram Priya to life”and even asked for the team to take the legacy forward with Prachi and Raghav’s love story.

Check out the post here :

Nakuul Mehta responded to the post by saying, “It’s been a privilege & absolute honour to play him ”

While some actors are leaving the show, many are also retaining their roles after the leap. Recently, Niti Taylor confirmed her being a part of the show but the twist is that she hinted that her character name is Prachi Kapoor in the show which means that the role of Pihu will be portrayed by another actor. Meanwhile, Ranndeep Rai will play the role of a character named Raghav on the show.



What did you think about Ekta’s note? Tell us in the comment section below!



Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Nakuul Mehta writes an emotional note to Ram Kapoor, check out the deets