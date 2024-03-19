Aishwarya Sharma dismisses rumours of being pregnant says 'My BP dropped down drastically and hence I fainted on the sets'

MUMBAI : Aishwarya Sharma is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television.

She rose to fame with her performance as Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin.

After being a part of the show for a long time she decided to quit the show and the news came as a shock to the audience.

The actress decided to exit as she wanted to move on and try something new in her career.

Post her exit, she would be seen in the number one reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she faced her fears and aced all stunts.

She was considered as one of the strongest contestants of the show and was among the top three finalists of the show.

Post that, she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17 along with her husband Neil Bhatt.

She played the game well and the audience did love her on the show. But unfortunately last week, she was eliminated, not on the basis of votes but one of the contestants voted her out.

There reports doing the rounds that the actress was pregnant as she had fainted on the sets of the show and the news spread like viral on social media.

Now the actress took on to social media and clarified the news where she said "For the third time I am saying this loud and clear because I am getting many messages, stop making any assumptions. I am a human being sometimes my blood pressure drops and for your information my BP dropped to 60 - 80. That's why I passed out on sets, I am not pregnant and this message is especially for media, stop it now, Thank You!"

Well, there is no doubt that every actress has gone through this as when anything happens the speculation begins that she is pregnant and then a clarification is always made.

