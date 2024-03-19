Aishwarya Sharma dismisses rumours of being pregnant says 'My BP dropped down drastically and hence I fainted on the sets'

Aishwarya Sharma is one of the most loved and celebrated actress on television. Recently, there was news doing the rounds that she was pregnant as she had fainted on the sets of an upcoming event. The actress has come out and dismissed the news.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 03/19/2024 - 17:41
AISHWARYA SHARMA

MUMBAI : Aishwarya Sharma is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television.

She rose to fame with her performance as Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Meiin.

After being a part of the show for a long time she decided to quit the show and the news came as a shock to the audience.

The actress decided to exit as she wanted to move on and try something new in her career.

Post her exit, she would be seen in the number one reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi, where she faced her fears and aced all stunts.

She was considered as one of the strongest contestants of the show and was among the top three finalists of the show.

Post that, she participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17 along with her husband Neil Bhatt.

She played the game well and the audience did love her on the show. But unfortunately last week, she was eliminated, not on the basis of votes but one of the contestants voted her out.

There reports doing the rounds that the actress was pregnant as she had fainted on the sets of the show and the news spread like viral on social media.

ALSO READ :  COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’: Aishwarya Sharma locks horns with Khanzaadi; Neil Bhatt has revenge on his mind

Now the actress took on to social media and clarified the news where she said "For the third time I am saying this loud and clear because I am getting many messages, stop making any assumptions. I am a human being sometimes my blood pressure drops and for your information my BP dropped to 60 - 80. That's why I passed out on sets, I am not pregnant and this message is especially for media, stop it now, Thank You!"

Well, there is no doubt that  every actress has gone through this as when anything happens the speculation begins that she is pregnant and then a clarification is always made.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :  Exclusive! Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma speak about the moment they knew they were in love; revealwho says sorry first in a fight

 

 


 

 
 

 

 

 

 

Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Ayesha Singh Star Plus Bigg Boss Bigg Boss Season17 Reality show Colors JioCinema TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 03/19/2024 - 17:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bekaaboo 3 fame Nikkita Ghag to go bold for the third time in 'Pyar ka Bazaar Karobaar' as a lead
MUMBAI : Nikkita Ghag, renowned for her talent on screen, has made her mark in popular series like "Bakaboo 3" and "Fuh...
Ul Jalool Ishq Wrap-Up Party: Fatima Sana Shaikh shares fun pictures from the celebrations
MUMBAI: Celebrity designer and producer Manish Malhotra who is backing the film Ul Jalool Ishq Wrap-Up Party hosted a...
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s latest photoshoot convinces us that she is the next HOTTEST DIVA in the making!
MUMBAI : There is no need to introduce Priyanka Chahar Choudhary. The actress's hard time on Bigg Boss 16 is what...
Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai: Exclusive! Janaki actor Veer Choudhary to enter the show
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you the exclusive news from the world of...
Aishwarya Sharma dismisses rumours of being pregnant says 'My BP dropped down drastically and hence I fainted on the sets'
MUMBAI : Aishwarya Sharma is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television.She rose to fame with her...
Did Vidya Balan recommend the title Do Aur Do Pyaar?
MUMBAI: The silver screen is about to witness an electrifying fusion as Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz and...
Recent Stories
Fatima
Ul Jalool Ishq Wrap-Up Party: Fatima Sana Shaikh shares fun pictures from the celebrations
Latest Videos
Related Stories
KUCH REET JAGAT KI AISI HA
Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai: Exclusive! Janaki actor Veer Choudhary to enter the show
Garvita Sadhwani
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Garvita Sadhwani humbled enact Ruhi Poddar; thanks Rajan Shahi for having faith
Madhurima Tuli
Trending Pics: Madhurima Tuli sets fashion quotient high like never before, looks dazzling like a queen in her high-chic yellow outfit
Badshah
Badshah Unleashes His New Album ‘Ek Tha Raja’ At An Exclusive Fan Event hosted by Spotify.
Harshad Chopda
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod from Generation 3 emerge as the most loved couple on the show – TC Poll Results
Samarth
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Samarth Jurel congratulates ex co-star Rohit Purohit on bagging the show!