Aladdin’s Siddharth Nigam talks about the special person of his life and she is not Avneet Kaur

MUMBAI: Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga is one of the most popular television shows. With its gripping narrative, the show has managed to entertain audience. Siddharth Nigam plays the role of Aladdin. He is seen opposite Avneet Kaur, who plays the role of Yasmine.

Veteran actress Smita Bansal is also a part of the show and she plays the pivotal role of Rukhsar, Aladdin's mother. In an interview with a leading portal, the actress spoke about an interesting fact about her first meeting with Siddharth. Smita Bansal said, "Since I knew Siddharth is active on social media and very famous on Tiktok, I asked him to teach me TikTok videos right at our first meeting.”

Siddharth, on the other hand, revealed that he and his mother are big fans of Smita.

Siddharth said, "Not just me, even my mother is a very big fan of Smita ji. When the look tests were happening for the show and the first time she came on sets, I became her fan because of her aura. The way she was smiling and gave the shot in one take, I thought to myself ‘Waah! Kya Ammi mil gayi hai’.”

Siddharth shares a great bonding with Smita in real life too. He said, “Whatever equation you get to see on screen between us is all real. She keeps checking up on whether I’m okay or not, even when we are not in the scene together. And, she can gauge if and when I’m disturbed over something.”

Speaking about Avneet, Siddharth also shares a great camaraderie with her. Their onscreen jodi is immensely popular among the fans.

