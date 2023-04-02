Alibaba: Dastan-E-Kabul actor Abhishek Nigam reveals a new look for his upcoming Amazon Mini TV project

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 15:09
MUMBAI : SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show is inspired by the popular story of Alibaba and the forty thieves, and has enough buzz around it. Recently, Abhishek Nigam reprised the lead role of Alibaba on the show.

The premise of the show is simple, and so far, the story that we have been told is that in the Mamuli Gali of Kabul, Ali Baba lives with five orphans, Gulrez, Himaad, Poya, Nafi, and Alifi. Despite being poor, Ali Baba is a very good person at heart who is unaware of his destiny and talent.

Also read -  Alibaba aka Abhishek Nigam has a Funny way of showing Concern and here’s why we Think so

Abhishek Nigam has taken over the reins as the new Alibaba of the show after he replaced Sheezan Khan.

Abhishek Nigam is a well-known actor in the industry. He has given some amazing performances in projects like ‘India's Daughter’, 'Hero - Gayab Mode On’ and ‘Panipat’.

The actor is known to be very active on his social media profile. Fans are always excited for the latest updates from his side and shower a lot of love and appreciation on his posts.

Not just Alibaba: Dastan-E-Kabul, but Abhishek is also doing another project, which is going to release on Amazon Mini TV.

The actor has revealed his new look and it looks very promising.

 

Check out the post below:

Abhishek Nigam has revealed the details in the caption of the post according to which his new project is named Jab We Matched.

Also read -  Exclusive! Will Abhishek Nigam play the lead in Alibaba: Dastan-E-Kabul? Actor finally breaks silence

Did you like this look?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Sat, 02/04/2023 - 15:09

