Tellychakkar is back with yet another bts update.
Aman Gandhi is afraid of Dogs and Bhagya Lakshmi co-star Aishwarya Khare is in complete Disbelief, check out her reaction

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another BTS update from your favorite show. We know how much you adore your favorite RishMi and so, here’s another adorable update from what goes on off camera on the show Bhagya Lakshmi. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles.

Also read:  Looks like Lakshmi aka Aishwarya Khare is not happy with Bhagya Lakshmi co-star Rohit Suchanti's sense of humour, check out

Bhagya Lakshmi has been winning the hearts of the audience for a long time now and we know how eager are our viewers to diligently capture every episode on their TV screens.

The audience also likes to keep up with little tidbits around their favorite show and celebrity. A lot of time, we get little pieces of information from around your favorite show and celebs and we are always at the forefront of delivering that news to you!

Now, we recently came across a post close to Bhagya Lakshmi.

We see that Aishwarya Khare has welcomed a new member in the family, namely ‘Barfi Khare’ and her co-stars are all too eager to shower the member with some love.

However, seems like Ayush aka Aman Gandhi is a little too wary of the little member as he is scared of dogs and Aishwarya cannot fathom how could someone be afraid of little Barfi.

Check out!

Aishwarya seems affronted when Aman calls her little munchkin a dog and takes a promise from him that he has to hold Barfi.

Barfi is absolutely a bundle of happiness!

Don’t you agree?

What is your take on dogs?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on the show, as Lakshmi figures out her life without Rishi after the divorce, fate brings them together again and again. Coming up, Rishi gets involved in a fight with Balwinder. The sole reason of the fight is none other than Lakshmi.

Shockingly, Balwinder takes a knife in his hand to attack Rishi. Lakshmi is not going to see Rishi getting hurt and decides to put a full stop to the constant fights and regular meet ups with Rishi.

Lakshmi declares that she is ready to marry Balwinder. This breaks Rishi's heart, which makes Balwinder happy. 

Also read:  Spoiler Alert! Bhagya Lakshmi: Lakshmi makes a shocking decision; breaks Rishi's heart 

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

