Amazing! Apart from cooking and driving, this is the hidden talent of Channa Mereya’s Ginni Garewal; see Niyati Fatnani’s post

MUMBAI : Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows, and the audience has always embraced the concept of these shows. Star Bharat has returned with a new fiction series and is now ramping up to entertain audiences with its new show ‘Channa Mereya’.

Also read: Interesting! If not a chef, this could have been the alternative profession of Channa Mereya’s Ginni Garewal; see Niyati Fatnani’s post

The show’s storyline is quite different and begins with a promising plot wherein Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani are in the lead roles.

In the show, Ginni is seen as a responsible sister, daughter, and friend of her family who is taking ahead the legacy of her father as she is running a Dhaba and side-by-side she is taking care of her family.

But here in this piece of information we bring you a glimpse which showcases Niyati’s hidden talent. Well, apart from being a chef and driver, Niyati could have been a rockstar as she showcased her singing skills.

Also read: Exclusive! Niyati Fatnani talks about how she bagged the role of Gini and reveals the similarity she sees between her reel and real life

Have a look!

Talking about the show, in the upcoming track, Aditya and Ginni are going to have a major face-off amid this cooking competition. Ginni is not ready to lose while Aditya is also adamant.

What is your take on her hidden talent?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Till then stay gripped to tellychakkar.com