Amazing! Apart from cooking and driving, this is the hidden talent of Channa Mereya’s Ginni Garewal; see Niyati Fatnani’s post

In the upcoming track, Aditya and Ginni are going to have a major face-off amid this cooking competition. Ginni is not ready to lose while Aditya is also adamant.

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 07/16/2022 - 18:32
Ginni Garewal

MUMBAI : Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows, and the audience has always embraced the concept of these shows. Star Bharat has returned with a new fiction series and is now ramping up to entertain audiences with its new show ‘Channa Mereya’.

Also read: Interesting! If not a chef, this could have been the alternative profession of Channa Mereya’s Ginni Garewal; see Niyati Fatnani’s post

The show’s storyline is quite different and begins with a promising plot wherein Karan Wahi and Niyati Fatnani are in the lead roles.

In the show, Ginni is seen as a responsible sister, daughter, and friend of her family who is taking ahead the legacy of her father as she is running a Dhaba and side-by-side she is taking care of her family.

But here in this piece of information we bring you a glimpse which showcases Niyati’s hidden talent. Well, apart from being a chef and driver, Niyati could have been a rockstar as she showcased her singing skills.

Also read: Exclusive! Niyati Fatnani talks about how she bagged the role of Gini and reveals the similarity she sees between her reel and real life

Have a look!

Talking about the show, in the upcoming track, Aditya and Ginni are going to have a major face-off amid this cooking competition. Ginni is not ready to lose while Aditya is also adamant.

What is your take on her hidden talent?

Do let us know your views on the same.

Till then stay gripped to tellychakkar.com

Karan Wahi Channa Mereya Star Bharat Niyati Fatnani TV news Television News Tanushree Kaushal Ranbir Kapoor Anushka Sharma TellyChakkar Puneet Issar shakti sachdev
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Riddhi Vyas's picture

About Author

Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Sat, 07/16/2022 - 18:32

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kya Baat Hai! Rohit Shetty wraps the shoot of Khatron Ke Khaildi and thanks fans for making the show number one; announces his return to movies
MUMBAI : Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Exclusive! Actor Danish Iqbal is roped in for Maharani Season 2
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has been at the forefront of updating our viewers with exciting news and gossip from our telly...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Finally! Anubhav says a GOODBYE to the show; check out the video to KNOW MORE
MUMBAI : The popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey, which airs on Star Plus, is winning the hearts of the masses. The...
Exclusive! Since I am an animal lover, I refrain from eating non-vegetarian food: Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet’s Pratham Kunwar on his fitness mantra
MUMBAI : In a very short period, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favourite. Ashi Singh...
Shocking! Karan Kundrra reveals how his parents reacted when Tejasswi Prakash entered his house at 6: 00 am post Bigg Boss 15 win
MUMBAI : Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants in the show where Karan emerged as the second runner-up and...
Kya Baat Hain! Tejasswi Prakash REACTS to her dream wedding with Karan Kundrra, makes this BIG statement
MUMBAI : Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash grabbed eyeballs during their stint in the Bigg Boss 15 house. They are...
Recent Stories
disa
Disha Patani's prettiness in her pink dress is just the next level of cuteness
Latest Video