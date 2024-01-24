Amazing: Audience is excited to watch Fahmaan Khan and Debattama Saha in a fresh pairing in their next project; speculate the show to be a rom-com!

MUMBAI: There are a lot of new shows in the making.

While there is an interesting line-up of shows which are set to rule the hearts of the audience, there are some fresh pairing which are set to captivate the hearts of the audience. After Sumbul Touqeer – Mishkat Varma, Shivangi Joshi – Kushal Tandon among many other on-screen couples, there is a new pairing in the making.

Fahmaan Khan who gained immense appreciation for his stint in Imlie and Debattama Saha, who rose to fame with her project Ishaaron Isharoon Meiin will be seen coming together for a new project. Fahmaan took to his social media handle to share a picture with a caption which was titled ‘Khichdi…what?’.

While it will be interesting to see the fresh pairing, the audience is excited to watch Fahmaan and Debattama in a new light and what they will bring to the table.

Some say that they have loved Debattama in Shaurya and Anokhi Ki Kahani where she was seen opposite Karanvir Sharma and that they absolutely loved her acting skills. As for Fahmaan, they have fallen head over heels in love after his stint in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan. The audience wishes to see Fahmaan in a love triangle drama with a dash of comedy.

