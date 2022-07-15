Amazing! Bhagya Lakshmi’s Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi Oberoi has a special connection with Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein | Deets Inside

MUMBAI : Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry and find the story of the show quite intriguing and unique. The characters are played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare respectively.

Well, on-screen, Aishwarya Khare is paired with Rohit Suchanti and they are known for their character names Lakshmi and Rishi Oberoi respectively.

People love their sizzling chemistry and tag them as #RishMi and #RoAish.

So, here in this piece of information, we bring to you an update on how Aishwarya aka Lakshmi has a special connection with Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh, and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt starrer serial Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Mein.

Recently, she took to her social media account and uploaded a story wherein she is seen in her green room and enjoying the music tune of late legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar's song ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Ke Pyaar Mein’.

Have a look!

As reported earlier, in the upcoming episode of the show, we will see that after so much chaos, now Rishi and Lakshmi would be engaging in a romantic relationship. They will be seen spending time with each other. Finally, it seems like Rishi and Lakshmi would be having quality time with each other.

